‘Stupidest act of narcissism to date’: Congressman nails Trump for desperate Hurricane Dorian map

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) nailed President Donald Trump for his desperate attempt to avoid the humiliation of not knowing which state was Alabama.

Trump was ridiculed after saying that Hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama. The national weather service was forced to issue a fact check, calling out the president’s false statement. The hurricane is hitting Georgia, which prompted some to wonder if Trump mixed up the location of the two states.

During a press conference Wednesday, Trump showed an older version of the hurricane weather map from NOAA where it showed the projection of Hurricane Dorian. Someone had drawn a black expansion of the hurricane to show that it was projected to hit Alabama. Trump never clarified why he was showing an old projection of the storm, but one official thinks it was an attempt to save face.

“The competition is fierce but we may have just witnessed Trump’s stupidest act of narcissism to date,” Beyer said. “I hope national and regional weather professionals will be able to correct the disinformation coming from the President of the United States before it does too much harm.”

