Tanzania not sharing information on suspected Ebola: WHO
The World Health Organization has accused Tanzania of failing to provide information on suspected cases of Ebola in the country, potentially styming efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
The WHO said it had learned on September 10 of a suspected case of Ebola in Dar es Salaam, and information emerged that this patient’s contacts had been quarantined, and that the person had tested positive for Ebola. Two other suspected cases were unofficially reported.
“Despite several requests, WHO did not receive further details of any of these cases from Tanzanian authorities,” read a statement issued Saturday.
On September 14 Tanzanian authorities officially reported there was no Ebola in the country, but declined “secondary confirmation testing” at a WHO centre, the global body said.
Then on Thursday, the WHO was made aware that a contact of the initial patient was sick and in hospital.
“To date, the clinical details and the results of the investigation, including laboratory tests performed for differential diagnosis of these patients, have not been shared with WHO.”
The lack of information received by WHO meant it cannot determine the possible cause of the illness, it said.
“The limited available official information from Tanzanian authorities represents a challenge for assessing the risk posed by this event.”
The WHO determined that because the initial patient traveled widely in the country and due to uncertainty around the cases, the lack of information and the fact that, if confirmed, it would be the first-ever outbreak of Ebola in the country, “the risk was assessed as very high at national level”.
East African nations have been on high alert over an outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has left 2,103 people dead. Four people were diagnosed with the virus in Uganda and later died.
The ongoing Ebola outbreak is the second-worst in history after more than 11,000 people died in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014 and 2016.
But the containment efforts have been hindered from the start by conflict in eastern DRC, as well as attacks on medical teams tackling the haemorrhagic fever amid resistance within some communities to preventative measures, care facilities and safe burials.
Flights cancelled as Typhoon Tapah approaches Japan
Typhoon Tapah approached southwestern Japan Sunday, with heavy rain and strong winds grounding hundreds of regional flights.
Tapah, with gusts up to 162 kilometres (100 miles) per hour, was expected to draw near Nagasaki prefecture overnight, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
It was on course to travel through the channel between Japan and the Korean Peninsula before moving toward northern Japan on Monday, when it is expected to weaken and be downgraded, the agency said.
The storm prompted cancellations of more than 400 domestic flights, according to national broadcaster NHK.
Israel set for crucial talks on who should be the next prime minister
Israel was set for crucial discussions Sunday on who should try to form the next government as last week's deadlocked election threatened Benjamin Netanyahu's long reign as prime minister.
President Reuven Rivlin was to hold separate meetings with all the political parties voted into the latest parliament, to hear their recommendations on who should be the premier.
It was far from certain that whoever gets the task will succeed in cobbling together a coalition, and there have been repeated calls for a unity government to overcome the impasse.
The consultations beginning at 5:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) -- and scheduled to continue Monday -- will be streamed live by Rivlin's office.
What awaits tourists hit by Thomas Cook crisis?
The possible bankruptcy of British tour operator Thomas Cook, which was fighting for survival on Sunday, would be a bombshell for European holidaymakers and trigger a mammoth repatriation operation.
Here are the implications for tourists should the 178-year old giant collapse.
What happens in the event of bankruptcy?
If the embattled company fails to secure the £200 million (?227 million) rescue funds or find an alternative plan, it will have to file for bankruptcy in Britain.
The group's activities would cease immediately, forcing its travel agencies to close, grounding its planes and leaving the group's 22,000 global employees -- 9,000 of whom are in Britain -- out of a job.