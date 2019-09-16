Tax returns are just the beginning: Trump biographer explains how subpoena could expose new financial crimes
Prosecutors in Manhattan are now seeking eight years of tax returns and business records from President Donald Trump as part of a criminal investigation.
And as Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump autobiographer David Cay Johnston told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, the investigation could ultimately reveal a lot more than just Trump’s taxes.
“There have been a lot of questions throughout Donald’s career about whether he was laundering money for people,” said Johnston. “I and other people have taken apart some business transactions he did that make no sense from a normal business perspective, but would make a lot of sense if you were helping someone illicitly move money around.”
“2012 — ’11 and ’12 — is when Donald was trying with a group of oligarchs to do a failed Trump Tower deal on the Caspian Sea,” continued Johnston as an example. “And subsequently, the Kazakh government was looted of more than $10 billion, and the question has always been, was some of that money funneled in one way or another through the Trump organization? The tax returns may or may not tell you something about that.”
“Tax returns are the beginning point for investigating where things are,” added Johnston. “They’re not the end point.”
Watch below:
CNN
Ilhan Omar: If Trump lies about ‘weather maps and crowd sizes,’ he cannot be trusted with war powers
On Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) discussed the attack on Saudi oil facilities with CNN's Erin Burnett — and weighed in on the possibility of President Donald Trump using military force.
"Should a military strike be on the table right now as an option by the U.S. specifically, Congresswoman, or do you think no?" asked Burnett.
"Congress has the constitutional right to declare war," said Omar. "The president doesn't have it, secretary of state doesn't have it, and Saudi Arabia certainly doesn't have it. I think we need to make sure that the American people understand that this administration that lies about weather maps or crowd sizes cannot be trusted to give us the full information we need to be able to make a decision whether we should be going to war or not with Iran. We are not in a position to think about another endless war, and I really hope that my colleagues in Congress are going to pressure this administration to take a step back and figure out how we use diplomacy in the escalating situation."
CNN
Trump goes on bonkers Oval Office rant about war with Iran: ‘We’re very high on ammunition now’
In an Oval Office rant on Monday, President Donald Trump said that he wasn't worried about a war with Iran because the United States has enough "ammunition."
"I’m not concerned at all," Trump told reporters. "We have military power the likes of which the world has never seen. I’m not concerned at all."
Trump went on to tell a story about how one of his advisers discouraged military action against an unnamed country due to low "ammunition."
"I’m not blaming anybody," the president explained. "But that is what he told me. Because we were in a position where with a certain country, I won’t say which one, we may have had conflict. And he said to me, sir, if you could delay it because we’re very low on ammunition. And I said, you know what, general, I never want to hear that again from another general."
CNN
The Republican Party is a ‘cult’ that isn’t even letting its own voters have a say anymore: Joe Walsh
On CNN Monday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) blasted the GOP for shutting down state primaries to block him from mounting a challenge to President Donald Trump.
"Look, we can’t be numb to this," said Walsh. "I know it’s difficult because this president seemingly every day attacks our democracy, but we have to be outraged. I always want to pinch myself and remind myself that this isn’t Russia. I do not live in Russia. I refuse to live in Russia. We can’t just cancel elections in this country. That’s what Donald Trump is doing. He’s literally canceling elections, and it’s very easy to be pissed off at Trump, but we’re used to this with Trump. He is a would-be dictator. He would like this to be Russia. I’ve got to tell you, I’m blown away in my disappointment with the Republican Party who is in cahoots with this president, and again, literally eliminating elections."