Taylor Swift could swing 2020 against Donald Trump — a GOP consultant did the math

Singer Taylor Swift could play a key roll in the 2020 presidential election, a Republican strategist explained on MSNBC on Saturday.

Swift has been public in her criticism of President Donald Trump and told Vanity Fair she is intent to “do everything I can for 2020.”

Republican strategist Evan Siegfried was asked about Swift’s activism by MSNBC anchor Alison Morris.

“At the same time, Taylor Swift did to something very good, urging people to register to vote months before the election,” he noted. “A lot of young people did that.”

“She’s interested in politics and she’s going to do everything she can — let’s not forget the election in 2016 really was won by 77,744 votes, and that’s the margin of difference in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan,” he explained.

“If she can get 10,000, 15,000 people registered who didn’t vote in 2016 — combined with other efforts — that will help,” Siegfried said.

Watch: