Taylor Swift could swing 2020 against Donald Trump — a GOP consultant did the math
Singer Taylor Swift could play a key roll in the 2020 presidential election, a Republican strategist explained on MSNBC on Saturday.
Swift has been public in her criticism of President Donald Trump and told Vanity Fair she is intent to “do everything I can for 2020.”
Republican strategist Evan Siegfried was asked about Swift’s activism by MSNBC anchor Alison Morris.
“At the same time, Taylor Swift did to something very good, urging people to register to vote months before the election,” he noted. “A lot of young people did that.”
“She’s interested in politics and she’s going to do everything she can — let’s not forget the election in 2016 really was won by 77,744 votes, and that’s the margin of difference in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan,” he explained.
“If she can get 10,000, 15,000 people registered who didn’t vote in 2016 — combined with other efforts — that will help,” Siegfried said.
Watch:
NYT wonders if Republicans challenging Trump are the ‘Three Musketeers’ or the ‘Three Stooges’
President Donald Trump's three Republican challengers for the GOP's 2020 nomination were featured in a new 1,500-word profile by The New York Times that was published online on Saturday.
Former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC), former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA) are all challenging the incumbent.
"Supporters of Mr. Trump’s Republican challengers refer to them as the 'Three Musketeers,' and argue that having a trio of challengers — however long their long-shot bids are — could add up to enough of a nuisance to whittle away support for a vulnerable incumbent," the newspaper reported. "The president, on Twitter, has given them a more demeaning nickname: 'the Three Stooges.'"
GOP’s cancellation of presidential primaries could blow up in Trump’s face — here’s why
In recent weeks, Republican state party committees have been moving to cancel presidential primaries to prevent Never-Trump conservatives, like former Reps. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and Mark Sanford (R-SC) and former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), from challenging the president from the right. So far, Republicans in Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, and South Carolina have all announced they will scrap the voting process for 2020.