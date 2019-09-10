Ted Cruz has a heated conspiratorial meltdown about the ‘deep state’ ousting John Bolton

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday mourned the loss of hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, whose ouster was announced by President Donald Trump on Twitter earlier in the day.

After Cruz praised Bolton’s credentials on national security, however, he went off on a conspiratorial rant about actors within the “deep state” working to secure Bolton’s departure from the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I sincerely hope his leaving the White House does not mean that the deep-state forces at State and Treasury — who have been fighting tooth and nail to preserve the Obama Iran nuclear deal — have finally convinced the president to go soft on Iran,” Cruz wrote. “Relaxing the maximum pressure strategy, which is succeeding in dramatically weakening the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, would be an enormous mistake.”

Cruz finished up his rant by imploring Trump to avoid emulating “Obama’s failed foreign policy” that got Iran to agree to stop its nuclear weapons production in exchange for sanctions relief.

Cruz’s tribute to Bolton came as both Trump allies and Trump foes alike rejoiced at Bolton’s departure, as the former national security adviser was infamous for pushing the president to use military force against countries such as Iran and Venezuela.

Read the full Cruz tweet storm below.

I sincerely hope his leaving the White House does not mean that the deep-state forces at State and Treasury—who have been fighting tooth and nail to preserve the Obama Iran nuclear deal—have finally convinced the president to go soft on Iran. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 10, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT