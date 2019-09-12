Ted Cruz opposes gun background checks because they could help make Elizabeth Warren president
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is warning his fellow Republicans to not compromise on their staunch opposition to legislation requiring background checks for all gun purchases, insisting if the practice were to become law it could help Senator Elizabeth Warren become president.
“If Republicans abandon the Second Amendment and demoralize millions of Americans who care deeply about Second Amendment rights, that could go a long way to electing a President Elizabeth Warren,” Sen. Cruz said Thursday morning at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor, according to The Hill.
Cruz’s comments were made in response to a question about the possibility of President Donald Trump supporting a bill based on the 2013 legislation crafted by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
“We’re going to see record-shattering Democratic turnout,” Cruz, sounding scared, warned. “The only element missing to ensure Democratic victory is demoralizing conservatives so they stay home. I hope we don’t do that. I think that would be a serious mistake.”
“Texas is a battleground state,” Cruz also said. “The left is pissed off. They hate the president and that is a powerful motivator.”
At #MonitorBreakfast, Sen. @TedCruz says Texas is turning purple and if @GOP loses Texas “it’s game over.”
Says Republicans can’t be complacent
— Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) September 12, 2019
The Senator’s controversial views have all but made him a pariah in his home state of Texas, (and “unlikeable,” according to a White House official) so much so that he almost lost re-election to Beto O’Rourke last year. He saved his seat in a 50.9% to 48.3% election.
Cruz, one of the top recipients of NRA donations, told attendees Thursday that “the approach that I’m pushing, focus on the felons, the fugitives, those with dangerous mental illnesses, that would prevent far more of these mass murders while at the same time protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”
“When gun control laws are implemented, they don’t work,” he added.
Studies show that mass shooters are rarely diagnosed as mentally ill, and rarely even are there concerns raised about their mental health. Also, they are rarely convicted felons when they attack.


