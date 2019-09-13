Quantcast
Connect with us

Ted Nugent urges the NRA to eliminate its troublemakers as the organization struggles with internal turmoil

Published

1 min ago

on

Over the years, the musician Ted Nugent has reveled in goading liberals, in part by perpetually broadcasting how much he loves to hunt and play with guns. He infamously told candidate Barack Obama to “suck on my machine gun.”

On Friday, Nugent sent an open letter to the NRA, urging reform, Newsweek reports. 

“Representing the direct pulse of many thousands of NRA members across America face to face and on social media, it is more than obvious we must dedicate all our efforts to make this historical American civil rights organization 100% transparent and compliant with all legal considerations and ethical responsibilities,” Nugent wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must show the world we are absolutely unafraid to expose every possible detail, fix anything wrong, and make certain no conditions exist within our organization to ever allow any mistakes again,” he told the board. “If anyone is guilty of such mistakes or wrongdoing, they must be eliminated and we must move forward with procedures that leave no room for error.”

In the past year, the gun lobby group has been beset by controversy. In April, NRA president Oliver North stepped down, after revelations of financial impropriety. Chief lobbyist Chris Cox also left after what appeared to be a power struggle with Wayne LaPierre. Seven board members have resigned. Just today, it was reported that Wayne LaPierre is involved in a lawsuit with a longtime business partner.

“We must bulletproof our battleship for the assaults on very rough seas ahead,” Nugent concluded.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Top Border Patrol official to hold his retirement party at Trump’s ‘lavish’ Virginia golf course: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

Another day, another government official putting money into President Donald Trump's pockets.

Quartz reports that U.S. Border Patrol deputy chief Scott Luck is having a retirement party later this month that is due to be held at the Trump National Golf Club located in Potomac Falls, Virginia. According to the invitation to the party obtained by Quartz tickets for the party cost $75 a piece and cover the price of hors d'oeuvres and dinner.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump finds his target: Andrew McCabe facing possible indictment

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

One of the most dramatic moments during Attorney General William Barr's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee last spring was an exchange between him and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., about whether he had ever been asked by Trump or anyone in the White House to investigate someone. Barr's reply was one of the few times the extremely self-assured  Trump lieutenant appeared to be rattled:

He said, “I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest,’ I mean there have been discussions of, of matters out there that uh ... they have not asked me to open an investigation.” When Harris then asked whether the White House had hinted at an investigation, Barr said, “I don’t know.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr. tells Christian magazine that Jesus wants him ‘to do what’s in the best interest’ of his business

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 13, 2019

By

Embattled Liberty University chief Jerry Falwell Jr. told a Christian magazine this week that he believed Jesus would be a hardcore capitalist were he alive today.

Via Right Wing Watch, Falwell Jr. said in an interview with Charisma News that he believed Christ's teachings about doing what's best for your personal business superseded his teachings about being merciful toward your enemies.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image