Texas gunman lost his job as a truck driver — and he may be a sign of what’s coming to America

1 hour ago

Law enforcement in Texas revealed on Monday that the gunman in the West Texas mass shooting had been fired from his job as a truck driver hours before the massacre.

Seth Ator is accused of killing seven people and wounded twenty-two in the rampage, which occurred in the Midland and Odessa area.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang worried that Ator’s actions could show what America will face with mass layoffs of truck drivers that are expected to occur from automation.

Yang is campaigning for a Universal Basic Income, which he calls a Freedom Dividend, to help America deal with the coming wave of automation.

Here is the warning Yang posted on Twitter.

