Texas gunman lost his job as a truck driver — and he may be a sign of what’s coming to America

Law enforcement in Texas revealed on Monday that the gunman in the West Texas mass shooting had been fired from his job as a truck driver hours before the massacre.

Seth Ator is accused of killing seven people and wounded twenty-two in the rampage, which occurred in the Midland and Odessa area.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang worried that Ator’s actions could show what America will face with mass layoffs of truck drivers that are expected to occur from automation.

Yang is campaigning for a Universal Basic Income, which he calls a Freedom Dividend, to help America deal with the coming wave of automation.

Here is the warning Yang posted on Twitter.

Oh no. There will be many displaced truckers in the days ahead. Tens of thousands are ex-military. https://t.co/YoONMSkCso https://t.co/oKHPza85if — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 2, 2019

If you take a population of 3.5 million truckers, 94% of whom are men, average age 49, tens of thousands of whom are ex-military making average $46,000+ per year, losing their jobs will produce a range of reactions, some of which are likely to be tragic in consequence. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 2, 2019

Most of the tragedies will be unreported. Men quietly going home and drinking themselves to death. But occasionally there will be something externalized. Applied across a group of hundreds of thousands you would expect a wide range of outcomes including some that are unthinkable. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 2, 2019

Imagining that people are infinitely adaptable is a waste of time. We need to start valuing people intrinsically and provide a path forward such that losing your job is a setback or inconvenience not an existential crisis. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 2, 2019

