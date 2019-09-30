‘That’s arguably impeachable’: Fox News analyst says Trump ‘admitted to holding up’ Ukraine aid to smear Biden

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano angered viewers on Monday by pointing out that President Donald Trump “admitted” to withholding aid to Ukraine until the country opened an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.

Napolitano made the remarks while appearing on America’s Newsroom with host Bill Hemmer.

“I disagree with [Ken Starr] there is no basis for an allegation for impeachable behavior on the part of the president,” the Fox News analyst explained. “The president has admitted to holding up nearly $400 million in aid until he got a political favor, his word favor from the president of the Ukraine. That’s arguably impeachable.”

Watch the entire interview and read tweets from Fox News viewers below.

Hey folks Fox media has gone full on anti-trump now they have that dirty scumbag anti-trump bastard Napolitano as a commentator on the morning news you cannot get a fair shake on Fox News now for Trump don’t bother watching — DPsportgirly (@dpkesq) September 30, 2019

Why does fox keep putting on Judge Napolitano obviously we already found out he's not a real constitutional judge he's basically a political hack and a never Trumper again he's repeating the lies that Trump said do me a favor and look into Biden that's not what it says — Tom Carbone (@tcjbone) September 30, 2019

And there is that biased Trump hater @Judgenap with his fake "analysis." Why do they put haters on their show. The ppl r not stupid and c right through all this garbage. — Cali Covfefe (@Pikplum) September 30, 2019

Napolitano is telling lies on TV while the news anchor calling him an unbiased judge. Why @foxnews has this piece of shit on ? — Herbie (@clearunbiased) September 30, 2019

Wtf is @Judgenap talking about??? Hes creating his own parody just like Liddle Schiff did!!! — Megan Phelan ⭐⭐⭐ (@ThePhelanSix) September 30, 2019

Hey @FoxNews why are you putting that idiot @Judgenap on? He hates @realDonaldTrump since he refused his request for a scotus seat & @ShepNewsTeam's pardon. By the way, why does Shep need a pardon? — Kim Gohn (@Kimbathelion60) September 30, 2019

Fox News needs to release judge Napolitano so he can go over to CNN and their fake news ! The judge is 100% bias! It’s obvious he does not like President Trump and unfortunately he is not capable of doing his job as a contributor for Fox News!! — Joseph S (@Jobe1333Joseph) September 30, 2019

Please stop showing Judge Napolitano because he usually does not have answers. @potus did not break any law he has a duty to stop corruption in a foreign country that we do business with. So the Rumor Blower was leaked info which should be illegal. — Jones'Heart ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JonesysHeart) September 30, 2019

Napolitano is lying again. Trump never admitted that he held up aid to Ukraine until they agreed to investigate Biden. @FoxNews must remove Napolitano.@AmericaNewsroom @Judgenap @BillHemmer — Bruce Allen (@foppishopine) September 30, 2019