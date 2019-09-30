Quantcast
Connect with us

‘That’s arguably impeachable’: Fox News analyst says Trump ‘admitted to holding up’ Ukraine aid to smear Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano angered viewers on Monday by pointing out that President Donald Trump “admitted” to withholding aid to Ukraine until the country opened an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.

Napolitano made the remarks while appearing on America’s Newsroom with host Bill Hemmer.

“I disagree with [Ken Starr] there is no basis for an allegation for impeachable behavior on the part of the president,” the Fox News analyst explained. “The president has admitted to holding up nearly $400 million in aid until he got a political favor, his word favor from the president of the Ukraine. That’s arguably impeachable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the entire interview and read tweets from Fox News viewers below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘This is beyond repugnant’: GOP congressman blasts Trump for quoting evangelical pastor’s civil war threat

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Robert Jeffress — one of President Donald Trump’s far-right white evangelical sycophants — asserted that Trump’s impeachment could cause “a Civil War-like fracture” in the United States. Trump repeated Jeffress’ assertion on Twitter — and got an angry response from a fellow Republican: Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Jeffress, pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, is a prominent figure on the Christian Right. And during his Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” Jeffress insisted to co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Jedediah Bila that Trump has done nothing to deserve impeachment and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for supporting an impeachment inquiry — stressing, “I do want to make this prediction this morning: if the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”

Continue Reading

CNN

‘Circus clown’ Giuliani is in serious legal danger and should lawyer up immediately: Clinton impeachment lawyer

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Julian Epstein, who served as the chief counsel for House Judiciary Democrats during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday that Democrats need to be very deliberate in how they go about conducting their investigation.

In particular, Epstein urged caution in the way that Democrats approach Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is a central figure in the Ukraine scandal.

"I would... interview Rudy Giuliani under oath in private," Epstein explained. "He's a little bit of a cartoon at this point... He's a little bit of a circus clown in this effort. And I don't think giving him a public forum advances the conversation, but I would put him under oath."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sixth Texas Republican announces retirement ahead of 2020 election: ‘Time has come for a change’

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

In a statement posted on his website, Thornberry said that "for everything there is a season."

"[A]nd I believe that the time has come for a change," he continued. "Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election."

"With over a year to go, I will continue to represent the people of the 13th District to the best of my ability," he added. "Our nation faces many difficult challenges, and none of us can relax our efforts to meet and overcome them, whether at home or around the world."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image