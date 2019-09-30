‘That’s arguably impeachable’: Fox News analyst says Trump ‘admitted to holding up’ Ukraine aid to smear Biden
Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano angered viewers on Monday by pointing out that President Donald Trump “admitted” to withholding aid to Ukraine until the country opened an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.
Napolitano made the remarks while appearing on America’s Newsroom with host Bill Hemmer.
“I disagree with [Ken Starr] there is no basis for an allegation for impeachable behavior on the part of the president,” the Fox News analyst explained. “The president has admitted to holding up nearly $400 million in aid until he got a political favor, his word favor from the president of the Ukraine. That’s arguably impeachable.”
