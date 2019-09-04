‘The guy’s a madman’: Trump primary opponent Joe Walsh explains why he turned against the president — after voting for him
With former congressman and far-right talk radio host Joe Walsh having entered the 2020 presidential race, President Donald Trump is now being challenged by two fellow Republicans in a GOP primary (the other is former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld). Walsh’s campaign is unlikely to inflict any real damage on Trump’s reelection campaign; the president is still wildly popular with his hardcore base. Nonetheless, interviews with Walsh are interesting to read, and the Tea Party Republican has a lot to say in a Q&A interview with journalist Olivia Nuzzi for New York Magazine.
Nuzzi covers a lot of ground in her article, asking Walsh about everything from his decision to run for president to bigoted anti-Muslim comments he made in the past.
“It’s not clear how much of an appetite Republican voters, 80% of whom approve of Trump, have for such contrast,” Nuzzi observes. “But Walsh is making a bet that the president is more vulnerable than the surveys suggest.”
Asked why he decided to jump into the race, Walsh said of Trump, “Because the guy’s a madman. The guy is completely unfit and unhinged. He lies every time he opens his mouth.”
Walsh acknowledged that he voted for Trump in 2016 because he “wasn’t Hillary (Clinton).” But after Trump took office, Walsh recalled, he realized that Trump was not only a “goof”— he was also “unfit.”
When Nuzzi asked Walsh about the Democratic presidential field for 2020, he indicated that he liked Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a person even though he obviously dislikes her political views.
“I hope that there’s a Democrat that can get elected,” Walsh told Nuzzi. “Joe Biden seems to be a safe pick; he looks kind of old and shaky to me. Elizabeth Warren, who I don’t like politically, seems to be the best, most energetic, sincere, committed candidate. I think she might not be able to beat Trump. I wish there was a stronger candidate. But you know what? Maybe it doesn’t matter. I think dislike of Trump is so profound; I mean, Republicans got their butts whipped in 2018.”
Walsh went on to describe the Trump/Democrats contrast as “bad versus wrong.”
“Trump’s bad for America,” Walsh told Nuzzi. “I think generally, the Democrats’ ideas are wrong for America. If I wasn’t going to run, I’m not voting for Trump either way. Would I vote for a Democrat? Maybe.”
When Nuzzi got into offensive things Walsh said in the past, the former congressman stressed that he doesn’t consider all Muslims jihadists. But he admitted that there were times he made Islamophobic remarks.
“Islam is an issue I’ve spoken out a lot about,” Walsh told Nuzzi. “I have always tried to be careful — I have not always succeeded — in distinguishing between Islam and Islamism. I believe Islamism is a bad, evil ideology. I don’t believe Islam is. So if you went through everything I said about Islam and Islamism, I’m generally harshly criticizing Islamism. There have been times where I’ve screwed up and conflated Islam and Islamism and said things about Islam in general that I would apologize for.”
Walsh went on to acknowledge that many “peaceful Muslims” are as disdainful of Islamists as he is.
“When you speak to most peaceful Muslims — the average, peaceful, normal, moderate, freedom-loving Muslim — they’ll tell you about the Islamists,” Walsh told Nuzzi. “That is where the radical Islamic ideology, the terrorism and all of that, comes from. I don’t think the average American is aware of the difference between Islam and Islamism.”
Nuzzi’s article concludes with her running a most unlikely scenario by Walsh: “what happens if you accidentally get yourself elected president?”
Walsh responded, “You know, nobody has asked me that. I think I’d be a great president.”
Former pastor of anti-gay church slapped with 8-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy
A retired pastor from Iowa has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old boy he met on a gay dating app, Queerty reports.
David Holmes, who is 82, first came in contact with the boy back in 2017 and later met up with him in a parking garage, where the two reportedly engaged in oral sex.
According to prosecutor Don Kleine, the boy likely wasn't Holmes' only victim.
“You wouldn’t think this would just happen one time for someone that age to prey on a young person and to be involved in social media in the way that they were,” he said.
Did Trump just violate a federal law to avoid admitting he was wrong about Hurricane Dorian striking Alabama?
President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered an update on his administration's response to Hurricane Dorian in which he used a map that was altered to back up the president's earlier false claim about the storm striking Alabama.
As seen in the photo above, Trump seems to have used a black sharpie to extend the radius of Hurricane Dorian's impact to include Alabama.
Trump earlier this week falsely claimed that forecasts showed Dorian would be slamming into Alabama, which forced the National Weather Service to put out a statement to reassure Alabama residents that they were not in danger of being hit.
White House ‘in damage control’ mode as Trump panics that former aide will reveal secrets: CNN
President Trump's former assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, left the job after she reportedly shared unflattering information about Donald Trump's kids with reporters.
Trump claims to have forgiven her for the indiscretion, tweeting that Westerhout had “called me yesterday to apologize. … I fully understood and forgave her!” Among other things, the 28-year-old said that she had a closer relationship with the president than his daughter, Ivanka, and that Trump thought his younger daughter Tiffany was overweight.
On Wednesday, CNN reported that the White House is scrambling to get Westerhout a new gig, in the hopes that she won't write a tell-all book, as many past Trump associates have.