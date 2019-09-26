The next generation: mice can reproduce after space stints, study finds
Male mice that spent more than a month in space were able to successfully reproduce back on Earth, a study has found, the first evidence of how space travel affects reproduction in mammals.
There have been some signs that spending time in space could negatively affect sperm, including radiation damage seen in freeze-dried mouse sperm that spent nine months in outer space, and decreased sperm counts in rats that spent 13 days in orbit.
The research examined 12 male mice who spent 35 days aboard the International Space Station in specially designed cages.
Some of the mice experienced the weightlessness of microgravity, while others were in cages designed to offer artificial gravity.
Upon their return to Earth, the researchers used sperm from the mice to fertilise eggs from female mice who had not experienced space travel, and found the astronaut rodents produced healthy offspring.
The team, led by Masahito Ikawa, a professor at Osaka University, also examined the reproductive organs of the space-travelling mice, and checked their offspring for any signs that their parentage had negative effects.
“We conclude that short-term stays in outer space do not cause overt defects in the physiological function of male reproductive organs, sperm function, and offspring viability,” says the study published Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports.
Medical research has already shown that space travel has a variety of negative health effects, including deterioration of muscle and bone mass, as well as cell mutations caused by radiation exposure.
And previous studies have looked at the effects of space travel on the reproductive systems of species including sea urchins and birds.
But the new study is the first to examine the effects of space travel at the molecular level.
The research is only a first foray however, and does not necessarily indicate how the reproductive systems of human — or indeed female mice — are affected by space travel.
The researchers said they would like to examine aspects including how space travel affects male reproductive hormone levels and genetic expression in reproductive organs.
“The era where people can easily go into space is coming,” the study says.
“Studies of the effects of space environment on the reproductive system are necessary to prevent undesirable effects in the next generation.”
© 2019 AFP
From the mouths of babes: bottles that weaned prehistoric infants
Archaeologists have uncovered the first evidence that our prehistoric ancestors in Europe weaned their infants much the way we do now, using specialised baby bottles to feed them animal milk.
The discovery casts rare light on childhood and child-rearing in ancient humans -- an area that experts say has long been overlooked.
"This is the first direct evidence for what babies and infants were eating and drinking in prehistory," Julie Dunne, the study's lead author and a biomolecular archaeologist at the University of Bristol, told AFP.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe breaks down ‘shocking’ revelations against Barr: ‘Attorney general looks like he’s part of the Ukraine conspiracy’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thought he'd lost the capacity to be shocked by President Donald Trump, but then he read the summary of his call to the Ukrainian president.
The "Morning Joe" host was flabbergasted that Trump asked president Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt against Joe Biden and his son, but he couldn't get over the fact that he offered up his attorney general, William Barr, as part of the conspiracy.
"It's shocking," Scarborough said. "You think after all of this time we would all be incapable of being shocked and, yet, Donald Trump says talk to my attorney general. Talk to Attorney General William Barr, talk to my attorney general about digging up dirt on a domestic political rival while I'm holding up defensive weapons that are actually probably the only thing that would stop Vladimir Putin from going all the way to Kiev if he chose to."
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders rips ‘casual cruelty that motivates Trump and his billionaire friends’ as White House moves to strip free school lunches from 500,000 kids
"Trump is depriving 500,000 kids of their school lunches for no damn reason—even after 139 members of Congress warned him not to."
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said Wednesday night that he "cannot begin to understand the casual cruelty that motivates Trump and his billionaire friends to harm vulnerable children like this" as the White House moved closer to implementing a rule that would end free school lunches for 500,000 school kids.