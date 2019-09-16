The Republican Party is a ‘cult’ that isn’t even letting its own voters have a say anymore: Joe Walsh
On CNN Monday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) blasted the GOP for shutting down state primaries to block him from mounting a challenge to President Donald Trump.
“Look, we can’t be numb to this,” said Walsh. “I know it’s difficult because this president seemingly every day attacks our democracy, but we have to be outraged. I always want to pinch myself and remind myself that this isn’t Russia. I do not live in Russia. I refuse to live in Russia. We can’t just cancel elections in this country. That’s what Donald Trump is doing. He’s literally canceling elections, and it’s very easy to be pissed off at Trump, but we’re used to this with Trump. He is a would-be dictator. He would like this to be Russia. I’ve got to tell you, I’m blown away in my disappointment with the Republican Party who is in cahoots with this president, and again, literally eliminating elections.”
“I’ve given up on the Republican Party,” said Walsh. “The Republican Party is a cult, right. They no longer stand for ideas. The Republican Party right now is all about washing their leaders’ feet every day. That’s what they do. We’re going to take our campaign directly to Republican voters and I’ll add, in all 50 states, we’re going to campaign in all 50 states. We’re going to campaign in South Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, and Kansas, because I believe if we let these Republican voters know that the president of the United States just took away their right to vote, they’ll march on the headquarters of their state parties to get that right to vote back. We’re going to go right to Republican voters.”
"I've given up on the Republican Party," says GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh. "They no longer stand for ideas. The Republican Party right now is all about washing their leader's feet every day… We're going to take our campaign directly to Republican voters." pic.twitter.com/oe4lMTA3TW
— New Day (@NewDay) September 16, 2019
Trump is ‘hate-tweeting’ about polls because he is in an ‘unprecedented position of weakness’: CNN’s Avlon
On CNN Monday, fact-checker John Avlon broke down why President Donald Trump is attacking the polls — and what it signals for his re-election efforts.
"President Trump's been hate-tweeting a lot lately about polls, calling them all fake news," said Avlon. "Which means they're probably not looking too good for him. But that's despite a CNN poll from June that found a majority of Americans think Trump will win re-election and there's a lot of confidence coming from the White House. They point to the power of incumbency, a huge money advantage and at least to date strong economy."
"But go back to the data and you'll see that there is real reason for Trump to be nervous," continued Avlon. "First, he's the only president in the history of the Gallup poll never to hit 50 percent approval. That's despite the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years. That's not all. A new CNN poll shows a stunning six in ten voters say that Trump doesn't deserve a second term, with a dismal 39 percent approval rating. Dig deeper and you will see a stark enthusiasm gap — a recent Washington Post/ABC poll found 27 percent of folks strongly approve of Trump's performance, while 48 percent strongly disapprove. Another poll, 53 percent of registered voters say they would definitely vote against him."
‘RIP GOP’: Polling expert predicts devastating Trump 2020 electoral wipeout
Democratic pollster and strategist Stanley Greenberg went on CNN Monday to explain why he believes President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are headed toward a historic and humiliating defeat in the 2020 elections.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Greenberg discussed his new book called "RIP GOP" in which he makes a case that Trump's presidency has shifted public opinion in Democrats' favor while repelling moderate voters from the Republican Party.
"I think what happened going into 2016 is Donald Trump took over the Tea Party base of the party, allied it with evangelicals and took the party to a very extreme end," he said. "I believe... Donald Trump's election will speed the defeat of the Republican Party because of its dominance by the Tea Party and evangelicals, which won't consider compromise, which won't consider a multicultural America in a part of our future. And I also thought it would speed up the resistance and also people's consciousness of what they believe and their values, and all of that has happened."