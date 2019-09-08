Quantcast
The Taliban has a completely different story about why their meeting with Trump was canceled

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump announced that he canceled a meeting with the Taliban the same week as the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Trump said that the reason he canceled the visit by the terrorist group to Camp David because a recent attack killed a U.S. Secret Service member along with several others in Afghanistan.

According to The New York Times, however, the Taliban is telling a different story, saying that they believed the trip was a “trick” to get them to commit “political suicide.”

“We promised there would be intra-Afghan talks once we finalized our agreement with the Americans,” a senior Taliban leader told The Times. “If Trump and his administration think they would solve the confrontation between the government and the Taliban somewhere in Washington in a meeting, that’s not possible because we do not recognize the stooge government.”

Trump had planned to fly leaders of the Taliban along with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to Camp David this week for peace talks and then for a “grand announcement” after the deal is reached. It’s remarkably similar to the North Korea signing ceremony the White House announced but was forced to cancel after the president failed to negotiate a deal.

Trump tried to claim that the meeting cancelation was about the Taliban’s resistance to signing a peace deal. The deal would have withdrawn 5,000 troops from the five bases in Afghanistan over 35 years.

Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for his government’s willingness to meet with Taliban leaders for a similar plan.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
What is more Western than democracy and concentration camps?

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

The West appears, suddenly, devoid of its greatest virtues, constructed century after century, preoccupied now only with reproducing its own defects and with copying the defects of others, such as authoritarianism and the preemptive persecution of innocents.

Virtues like tolerance and self-criticism have never been a weakness, as some now pretend, but quite the opposite: it was because of them that progress, both ethical and material, were possible.  Both the greatest hope and the greatest danger for the West can be found in its own heart.  Those of us who hold neither “Rage” nor “Pride” for any race or culture feel nostalgia for times gone by, times that were never especially good, but were not so bad either.

‘A little karma’: Trump-loving NFL owner brutally mocked after team gets ‘ass kicked’ by Baltimore

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is being ripped to shreds for hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for President Donald Trump and scoring instant karma by a humiliating game on Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. EST, the Dolphins are 40 points down, though some fans claim it's because Ross traded the best players out of the team.

https://twitter.com/admiralporky/status/1170777298561392641

Ironically, the Miami Dolphins are losing against the Baltimore Ravens. Over the summer, Trump started a feud with the city of Baltimore by attacking one of the Congressmen of the city. He insinuated that corruption was the reason for Baltimore's rodent "infestation." He then was criticized for using racially charged language for a city known for being predominantly people of color.

The climate crisis is about to make allergy season miserable

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Ragweed may resemble an innocent-looking green and yellow shrub, but it is a huge source of seasonal misery for many Americans. This little weed’s allergen power topples its size: a single plant can produce up to 1 billion pollen grains, wreaking sinus havoc on those who suffer from pollen allergies like Hay Fever. Regrettably, as global temperatures rise due to climate change, these allergies are only expected to worsen — particularly in the fall season.

This article first appeared in Salon.

