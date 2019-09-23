‘The transcript has to come out’: Fox News pundit unloads on Trump over his Ukraine scandal
A Fox News pundit on Monday said the Trump administration had no choice but to release a transcript of a controversial call with Ukraine’s president, in which Trump allegedly pressured the foreign country to investigate his potential Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Trump has insisted that the call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy was “largely congratulatory” and focused on corruption. But the Trump administration attempted to block a whistleblower complaint about the conversation.
“Look, the administration made a serious error in excessive secrecy. If it is what the president says it is, then the effort to conceal it makes it worse, right?” said Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt.
“It drags the story out,” he continued. It goes on day after day. And it creates all of this space where people can cast onto it whatever they imagine it might be. If it is what the president says it is, then the transcript has to come out. Everything has to come out and it will be a story for one more day and if it is what he says it is, it will be over.”
Fox News host Bill Hemmer noted that Trump expected his conversations with foreign leaders to be private.
“They shouldn’t have put themselves in this pickle, and that’s where they are. It has to come out,” Stirewalt maintained.
“You would concede, though, we don’t really know what the pickle is just yet,” Hemmer replied.
“The pickle here is the pickle related to the secrecy that was engaged in,” Stirewalt explained. “The choice by the acting director of national intelligence, working with the Justice Department, to conceal and not let the [whistleblower] complaint go through the normal process. Now the payoff at the end for that choice… is that it has to come out.”
Explosive report shows how foreign entities are bombarding US servicemembers with pro-Trump propaganda
Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter played a critical role in helping Russia-affiliated trolls disseminate propaganda to divide and manipulate voters in the 2016 presidential election.
But it hasn't stopped. A new report from the Vietnam Veterans Association has uncovered an ongoing two-year effort by actors in several foreign countries, including Russia, to target U.S. veterans and servicemembers.
The report shows that "These foreign admins have created individual social-media accounts that purport to belong to American veterans working at reputable veterans organizations," and use the accounts both to "send friend requests to the relatively small community of veteran advocates and connect with its prominent members who work to shape federal policy" and "spread propaganda and false news, while shaping and moderating/censoring the conversations of the unsuspecting community of American veterans who follow or join these groups and pages."
‘Quiet!’ Trump snaps at reporters as he rants about his ‘perfect phone call’ to Ukraine
President Donald Trump on Monday snapped at reporters after he was asked about his alleged attempts to have Ukraine's president fabricate dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
As Trump arrived at the U.N., he was asked how seriously he took the impeachment threat.
"Not at all seriously," the president said dismissively. "I had a perfect phone call with the president of Ukraine. Everybody knows it. It’s just a Democrat witch hunt. Here we go again. They failed with Russia, they failed with recession and everything, and now they’re bringing this up."
According to Trump, "the one who's got the problem is Biden."
Moroccan women say they are abortion ‘outlaws’ in protest at journalist’s trial
Hundreds of Moroccan women on Monday signed a manifesto stating that they have broken their country's "unfair" laws punishing extramarital relations and abortions.
The statement comes as a Moroccan female journalist stands trial for allegedly having sex outside of wedlock and illegally terminating a pregnancy.
"We, Moroccan citizens, declare that we are outlaws," the women said in the text published in Moroccan media outlets and due to appear in French daily Le Monde on Tuesday.
"We are violating unfair and obsolete laws," read the text, which was co-written by award-winning Franco-Moroccan author Leila Slimani.