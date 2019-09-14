‘There are some women who’d beg to differ’: Watch CNN anchor’s epic response to sexism in politics
On Saturday, CNN anchor S.E. Cupp gave a passionate lecture about the sexism female politicians face during political campaigns.
The host read a quote from a “top” advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I don’t know of anybody who has taken as sustained and vitriolic a negative pounding as Biden …really the most vicious press I think anyone’s experienced,” the Biden advisor told Politico.
“Come again? What’s that now?” Cupp asked in disbelief.
“I think there are some women who beg to differ,” she noted.
“Like Hillary Clinton, like Sarah Palin, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” she continued.
“I can keep going — Carly Fiorina, Elizabeth Warren, Ann Romney, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, the OG of sustained and vitriolic and negative pounding, Monica Lewinsky,” Cupp reminded.
Watch:
2020 Election
‘There are some women who’d beg to differ’: Watch CNN anchor’s epic response to sexism in politics
On Saturday, CNN anchor S.E. Cupp gave a passionate lecture about the sexism female politicians face during political campaigns.
The host read a quote from a "top" advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I don't know of anybody who has taken as sustained and vitriolic a negative pounding as Biden ...really the most vicious press I think anyone's experienced,” the Biden advisor told Politico.
"Come again? What's that now?" Cupp asked in disbelief.
"I think there are some women who beg to differ," she noted.
2020 Election
‘Obstructionist-in-chief’ McConnell pilloried by conservative scholar with plea for Kentucky voters to dump him
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, a former assistant U.S. Attorney who worked with under Ken Starr during the Whitewater investigation implored Kentucky voters to dump Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he has used the rules of the Senate to crown himself king.
According to Kimberly Wehle, a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, McConnell has used his ascension to the majority leader's spot to become the "obstructionist-in-chief."
Pointing at a government that appears frozen in place, Wehle wrote, "Voters are pointing fingers, variously, at House Democrats, Republican senators, federal agencies, the federal judiciary, their state and local counterparts, and of course Donald J. Trump himself," before adding, "Much of the logjam in government falls at the feet of a single man whose power does not stem from the Constitution at all. As Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell has repeatedly and single-handedly flouted the will of the people and the prerogatives of his governmental counterparts otherwise mandated by the U.S. Constitution."
2020 Election
Why won’t Democrats say they want government to solve problems?
All 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate Sept. 13 spoke about investing public money – taxpayer dollars – in education, health care and economic opportunity for Americans. Those ideas depend on an underlying point none of them came out and said directly: Government can help citizens live better lives and achieve their dreams.
Why won’t Democrats come out and say that government is, or at least can be, good?Crisis of distrust
The 2020 presidential campaign is happening in an America facing a historic crisis of public trust in political leaders, branches of government and each other. Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur seeking the Democratic nomination, said it directly on the stage: “We don’t trust our institutions anymore.”