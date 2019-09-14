‘There are some women who’d beg to differ’: Watch CNN anchor’s epic response to sexism in politics

On Saturday, CNN anchor S.E. Cupp gave a passionate lecture about the sexism female politicians face during political campaigns.

The host read a quote from a “top” advisor to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I don’t know of anybody who has taken as sustained and vitriolic a negative pounding as Biden …really the most vicious press I think anyone’s experienced,” the Biden advisor told Politico.

“Come again? What’s that now?” Cupp asked in disbelief.

“I think there are some women who beg to differ,” she noted.

“Like Hillary Clinton, like Sarah Palin, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” she continued.

“I can keep going — Carly Fiorina, Elizabeth Warren, Ann Romney, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, the OG of sustained and vitriolic and negative pounding, Monica Lewinsky,” Cupp reminded.

Watch: