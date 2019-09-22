‘There is no defense for the president to sacrifice national security’: Ex-White House counsel on Ukraine-gate

President Barack Obama’s White House counsel, Bob Bauer, explained during a Sunday MSNBC appearance that one of the worst things President Donald Trump has done in Ukraine-gate is to put American national security in jeopardy.

“Some would like to argue the law didn’t discuss bribery. Let me go beyond that,” Bauer began. “There’s not a commentator on the facts that, for example, Carol laid out, and there are more facts to be found out. I think that’s the responsibility of the Congress. There’s not a scholar or commentator in the know that would believe for a minute it’s not an impeach offense for the president of the United States to sacrifice national security interest of the American people to his political personal gain. I mean, there’s not a question about that.”

He noted that this has happened before when former President Richard Nixon conspired with the South Vietnamese government to obstruct the peace talks so that they wouldn’t ultimately help his opponent in 1968.

“Had that been known after he took office, he almost certainly would have been subject to an impeachment inquiry,” Bauer continued. “So, let’s have the facts out that this administration is working so hard to prevent from emerging.”

He went on to call what Trump did a “subversion of the Constitutional order” in the United States after taking the oath to uphold it.

“This is a subversion of the Constitutional order with a president preoccupied with his re-election prospects, bringing pressure to bear on a foreign government to fabricate claims to be used for a political purpose against one of his leading opponents,” Bauer continued. “There’s no question that that’s an impeachable offense and some could argue that there could potentially be a crime, violation of the bribery statutes involved. But let’s focus on the subversion of the Constitutional order that needs to be addressed here.”

