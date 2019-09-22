‘There is no defense for the president to sacrifice national security’: Ex-White House counsel on Ukraine-gate
President Barack Obama’s White House counsel, Bob Bauer, explained during a Sunday MSNBC appearance that one of the worst things President Donald Trump has done in Ukraine-gate is to put American national security in jeopardy.
“Some would like to argue the law didn’t discuss bribery. Let me go beyond that,” Bauer began. “There’s not a commentator on the facts that, for example, Carol laid out, and there are more facts to be found out. I think that’s the responsibility of the Congress. There’s not a scholar or commentator in the know that would believe for a minute it’s not an impeach offense for the president of the United States to sacrifice national security interest of the American people to his political personal gain. I mean, there’s not a question about that.”
He noted that this has happened before when former President Richard Nixon conspired with the South Vietnamese government to obstruct the peace talks so that they wouldn’t ultimately help his opponent in 1968.
“Had that been known after he took office, he almost certainly would have been subject to an impeachment inquiry,” Bauer continued. “So, let’s have the facts out that this administration is working so hard to prevent from emerging.”
He went on to call what Trump did a “subversion of the Constitutional order” in the United States after taking the oath to uphold it.
“This is a subversion of the Constitutional order with a president preoccupied with his re-election prospects, bringing pressure to bear on a foreign government to fabricate claims to be used for a political purpose against one of his leading opponents,” Bauer continued. “There’s no question that that’s an impeachable offense and some could argue that there could potentially be a crime, violation of the bribery statutes involved. But let’s focus on the subversion of the Constitutional order that needs to be addressed here.”
Michelle Williams just gave the perfect case to Hollywood for trusting women
Actress Michelle Williams won the best actress Emmy for her role in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon and in her acceptance speech, she made the perfect case for treating women like people in Hollywood.
"I see this as an acknowledgment of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them, and respected enough to be heard," she told the audience. "When I ask for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons, yes. A different, wig, fake teeth not made out of rubber, yes. All these things require effort and cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon."
Former CIA operative explains why there’s ‘probably’ a recording of Trump’s call to Ukraine
Former CIA operative Robert Baer warned during a CNN interview that President Donald Trump is going to do whatever he can to hide the transcript of his call with Ukraine from ever being released. He even went so far as to speculate that there's likely a recording of the call.
In a panel discussion Sunday, MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin asked if there was a tape of the call.
"I think there probably is one," said Baer. "The whistleblower wouldn’t come forward without good evidence. When you bring a charge against the president of the United States, you better be well-equipped to back that up. Now, I don’t know whether this was an intercepted phone call of the president of Ukraine or it’s a White House transcript itself. But I would imagine this has got so much attention, there’s got to be a transcript out there."
‘Step out of line’: Emmy winning ‘Mrs. Maisel’ actress tells powerful tale of her grandmother fighting Nazis
Actress Alex Borstein won the award for a best supporting actress in a comedy series during the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday. When accepting her award, however, she told a touching story about her grandmother's bravery fighting the Nazis.
After a few quick jokes, Borstein announced that she was dedicating her award to the "strength of a woman."
"To my mother ... to my grandmother," she said. "They are immigrants, they are Holocaust survivors. My grandmother turned to a guard. She was in line to be shot into a pit. She said, 'What happens if I step out of line?' And he said, 'I don't have the heart to shoot you but somebody will,' and she stepped out of line. And for that, I am here and my children are here. So step out of line, ladies, step out of line."