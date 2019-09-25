‘There is probable cause’: Fox legal analyst steamrolls host’s attempt to downplay Trump’s Ukraine call

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Wednesday rolled over Fox Business host Charles Payne after he tried to downplay President Donald Trump’s damning call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the interview, Napolitano argued that Democrats didn’t need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump had violated the law by asking Zelensky multiple times to investigate potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden. Rather, Napolitano said, the call readout offered up by Trump gave Democrats everything they need to move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Impeachment is political proceeding,” he said. “If Mrs. Pelosi thinks Democrats will gain somehow, she will go forward with impeachment. This is not a case where you prove crime beyond a reasonable doubt. This is a case in which you say, ‘The president solicited help for his campaign from a foreign government and that’s a violation of law and a perversion of the Constitution!'”

Payne seemed disturbed by this analysis and asked Napolitano if he would allow a legal case against the president to go forward were he presented with this evidence.

“There is probable cause to go forward,” Napolitano explained, though he added that the prosecution “would have to come up with more evidence” before he decided to convict.

Watch the video below.