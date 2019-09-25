‘There is probable cause’: Fox legal analyst steamrolls host’s attempt to downplay Trump’s Ukraine call
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Wednesday rolled over Fox Business host Charles Payne after he tried to downplay President Donald Trump’s damning call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During the interview, Napolitano argued that Democrats didn’t need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump had violated the law by asking Zelensky multiple times to investigate potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden. Rather, Napolitano said, the call readout offered up by Trump gave Democrats everything they need to move forward with an impeachment inquiry.
“Impeachment is political proceeding,” he said. “If Mrs. Pelosi thinks Democrats will gain somehow, she will go forward with impeachment. This is not a case where you prove crime beyond a reasonable doubt. This is a case in which you say, ‘The president solicited help for his campaign from a foreign government and that’s a violation of law and a perversion of the Constitution!'”
Payne seemed disturbed by this analysis and asked Napolitano if he would allow a legal case against the president to go forward were he presented with this evidence.
“There is probable cause to go forward,” Napolitano explained, though he added that the prosecution “would have to come up with more evidence” before he decided to convict.
Watch the video below.
CNN
Trump asks Ukraine’s president to investigate ‘Biden’s son’ on live TV: ‘That’s corruption’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday made overtures to the president of Ukraine asking for investigation into Joe Biden's son in front of the world.
At a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump was asked about reports that he asked the Ukraine president to find dirt on Joe Biden and his son.
"No. I want him to do whatever he can," Trump said of an investigation. "He’s just been here recently, but whatever he can do in terms of corruption, because the corruption’s massive."
"When Biden’s son walks away with millions from Ukraine he knows nothing and paying millions of dollars that’s corruption," he said. "When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China, and he’s there for one quick meeting and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing."
Israeli president asks Netanyahu to form new government
The office of Israel's president says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been given the difficult task of forming a new government.
Wednesday's decision came after President Reuven Rivlin's attempts to broker a unity government between Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, failed.
Rivlin and Netanyahu were to give statements later Wednesday.
Netanyahu faces an uphill struggle. After a tight election, his Likud party, along with smaller allied parties, controls 55 seats, short of the required 61-seat majority in parliament.