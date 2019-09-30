‘This is beyond repugnant’: GOP congressman blasts Trump for quoting evangelical pastor’s civil war threat
Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Robert Jeffress — one of President Donald Trump’s far-right white evangelical sycophants — asserted that Trump’s impeachment could cause “a Civil War-like fracture” in the United States. Trump repeated Jeffress’ assertion on Twitter — and got an angry response from a fellow Republican: Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
Jeffress, pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, is a prominent figure on the Christian Right. And during his Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” Jeffress insisted to co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Jedediah Bila that Trump has done nothing to deserve impeachment and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for supporting an impeachment inquiry — stressing, “I do want to make this prediction this morning: if the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”
On Twitter, Trump quoted Jeffress and zeroed right in on the Civil War part:
….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019
Upon seeing Trump’s post, Kinzinger angrily tweeted in response, “I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant.”
A 41-year-old military veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraq War, Kinzinger was first elected to the House as a Republican in 2010.
Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives because of a July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A rough transcript/summary of that conversation shows that Trump tried to pressure Zelensky into digging up dirt on a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden — which Pelosi, formerly the Democratic Party’s most prominent opponent of impeaching Trump, considers an impeachable offense.
I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant. https://t.co/a5Bae7bP7g
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 30, 2019
‘That’s arguably impeachable’: Fox News analyst says Trump ‘admitted to holding up’ Ukraine aid to smear Biden
Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano angered viewers on Monday by pointing out that President Donald Trump "admitted" to withholding aid to Ukraine until the country opened an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.
Napolitano made the remarks while appearing on America's Newsroom with host Bill Hemmer.
"I disagree with [Ken Starr] there is no basis for an allegation for impeachable behavior on the part of the president," the Fox News analyst explained. "The president has admitted to holding up nearly $400 million in aid until he got a political favor, his word favor from the president of the Ukraine. That's arguably impeachable."
‘Circus clown’ Giuliani is in serious legal danger and should lawyer up immediately: Clinton impeachment lawyer
Julian Epstein, who served as the chief counsel for House Judiciary Democrats during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday that Democrats need to be very deliberate in how they go about conducting their investigation.
In particular, Epstein urged caution in the way that Democrats approach Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is a central figure in the Ukraine scandal.
"I would... interview Rudy Giuliani under oath in private," Epstein explained. "He's a little bit of a cartoon at this point... He's a little bit of a circus clown in this effort. And I don't think giving him a public forum advances the conversation, but I would put him under oath."