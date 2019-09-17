‘This is not a reality TV show’: Democrat shuts down Rep. Collins when he tries to stop her questions about obstruction
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) had a freakout when a Democratic member of Congress dared to call out the president’s obstructions of justice during the hearing with Corey Lewandowski Tuesday. During her questioning, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) drew conclusions outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, but Collins proclaimed it was against the rules.
“Point of order, Mr. Chairman,” Collins interrupted her opening statement.
“The gentleman will state his point of order,” Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.
“I would just ask, is the gentle lady accusing the president of a crime?” Collins asked.
“I can,” Mucarsel-Powell quipped.
“She can reword, I’ll be happy to withdraw,” said Collins.
“I’m not accusing anyone of anything. Can I continue?” she shot back.
“Not if you are continuing with the question saying that it’s a crime,” Collins said.
“Mr. Collins, this is not a Reality TV show. This is a serious Judiciary Committee hearing,” she schooled him.
“It’s a serious question,” Collins claimed.
“We are trying to investigate misconduct by the president. May I continue, Mr. Chairman?” she asked.
The questioning continued from there, putting Collins in his place.
Lewandowski’s testimony will let Democrats build Nixon-like articles of impeachment: Ex-prosecutor
As President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski combatively testified before the House Judiciary Committee, he admitted that Trump asked him to communicate to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation must be shut down. Aside from that revelation, most of the testimony was unproductive, with Lewandowski lashing out at members of Congress and running interference for the president.
But as former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote on Twitter, these outbursts — and the fact that Trump sanctioned the way that Lewandowski behaved in the hearing — could be the basis for Democrats to write up articles of impeachment against Trump similar to those drafted against Richard Nixon in 1974:
