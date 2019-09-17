‘This is not a reality TV show’: Democrat shuts down Rep. Collins when he tries to stop her questions about obstruction

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) had a freakout when a Democratic member of Congress dared to call out the president’s obstructions of justice during the hearing with Corey Lewandowski Tuesday. During her questioning, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) drew conclusions outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, but Collins proclaimed it was against the rules.

“Point of order, Mr. Chairman,” Collins interrupted her opening statement.

“The gentleman will state his point of order,” Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.

“I would just ask, is the gentle lady accusing the president of a crime?” Collins asked.

“I can,” Mucarsel-Powell quipped.

“She can reword, I’ll be happy to withdraw,” said Collins.

“I’m not accusing anyone of anything. Can I continue?” she shot back.

“Not if you are continuing with the question saying that it’s a crime,” Collins said.

“Mr. Collins, this is not a Reality TV show. This is a serious Judiciary Committee hearing,” she schooled him.

“It’s a serious question,” Collins claimed.

“We are trying to investigate misconduct by the president. May I continue, Mr. Chairman?” she asked.

The questioning continued from there, putting Collins in his place.