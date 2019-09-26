‘This is not OK’: Ohio Republican goes off on Trump at intel hearing over his Ukraine call

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) wagged his finger when he began questioning Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

“I’ve read the complaint and I’ve read the transcript of the conversation with the president and the president of the Ukraine,” Turner began. “Concerning that conversation, I want to say that the president, this is not okay. That conversation is not okay. I think it’s disappointing to the American public when they read the transcript.”

He then went off on a tangent saying it was not “okay” for the “abuse of surveillance.” As the DNI explained, about 12 people were on the call with the president and are generally on each international call. Security officials, diplomatic staffers, advisers and more partake in calls the president makes, as former FBI agent Asha Rangappa noted.

Rep. Turner trying to say complaint reveals an “abuse of surveillance.” There was no surveillance by IC on the call. As @sam_vinograd has detailed, people are assigned to listen and transcribe IN THE WH. Does he really not understand this, or is this another squirrel grenade? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 26, 2019

And his listening comprehension needs work – Maguire confirmed in response to a @DevinNunes squirrel grab Q that no one was spying on the call. No unauthorized listeners. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) September 26, 2019

