‘This is not what happened’: Fact checker decimates Trump’s lies about ‘fake’ polls

President Donald Trump appears to be concerned about his poll numbers. While that’s nothing new – his approval numbers are definitely the worst in U.S. history, having never broken 50%. His numbers are also on the decline, dropping six points in two months.

BREAKING: 38% of Americans approve of Pres. Trump, down from a career-high 44% in July, new @ABC News/Washington Post poll finds; 56% disapprove. https://t.co/CKef9vEtD0 pic.twitter.com/ggApmvFaBz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 10, 2019

So he’s doing what he always does: lies.

Here’s Trump lying just yesterday about his approval rating – among Republicans:

And now, in a Tuesday Twitter meltdown Trump falsely claimed that in 2016 an “ABC/Washington Post Poll was the worst and most inaccurate poll of any taken prior to the 2016 Election. When my lawyers protested, they took a 12 point down and brought it to almost even by Election Day. It was a Fake Poll by two very bad and dangerous media outlets. Sad!”

CNN’s Daniel Dale, who for years has been fact checking every word President Trump says, declares once again Trump isn’t telling the truth.

“This is not what happened,” Dale tweets.

Apparently, Trump’s attorneys did not “protest,” and Trump even named the wrong poll.

This is not what happened.

– WaPo and ABC told me in June they do not recall a legal complaint (?) over their polls

– WaPo wasn’t involved in the ABC tracking poll that had him down 12

– Obviously no basis for the claim they fixed subsequent poll results because he complained pic.twitter.com/ziit3uKxei — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2019

The president went on to claim his own polling numbers are great.

That seems dramatically unlikely.

Here’s a screenshot from FiveThirtyEight, showing their analysis of Trump approval/disapproval polling data: