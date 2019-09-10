Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is not what happened’: Fact checker decimates Trump’s lies about ‘fake’ polls

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump appears to be concerned about his poll numbers. While that’s nothing new – his approval numbers are definitely the worst in U.S. history, having never broken 50%. His numbers are also on the decline, dropping six points in two months.

So he’s doing what he always does: lies.

Here’s Trump lying just yesterday about his approval rating – among Republicans:

And now, in a Tuesday Twitter meltdown Trump falsely claimed that in 2016 an “ABC/Washington Post Poll was the worst and most inaccurate poll of any taken prior to the 2016 Election. When my lawyers protested, they took a 12 point down and brought it to almost even by Election Day. It was a Fake Poll by two very bad and dangerous media outlets. Sad!”

CNN’s Daniel Dale, who for years has been fact checking every word President Trump says, declares once again Trump isn’t telling the truth.

“This is not what happened,” Dale tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, Trump’s attorneys did not “protest,” and Trump even named the wrong poll.

The president went on to claim his own polling numbers are great.

That seems dramatically unlikely.

Here’s a screenshot from FiveThirtyEight, showing their analysis of Trump approval/disapproval polling data:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Why are they doing this!?’ Fox panel erupts after John Bolton texts Brian Kilmeade to dispute Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

John Bolton texted a Fox News host on live TV to dispute President Donald Trump's tweeted account of his removal as national security adviser.

Trump abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he had asked for Bolton's resignation, although the White House official quickly shot down that account on his own Twitter account, saying he had offered to resign Monday night but the president instead put off the discussion until the next day.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls.

"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea."

The prime minister also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, though in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

‘Are you a Swiftie?’ Hasan Minhaj flummoxes GOPer by asking if he expects Taylor Swift to fix student debt crisis

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Netflix host Hasan Minhaj testified on Tuesday that the student debt crisis effectively puts a "paywall" around the American middle class.

While appearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Minhaj argued that Americans are being "sidelined" by their college debt.

One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Bill Posey on Florida, seemed confused when the comedian explained that young people are asking celebrities to help pay off their student loans.

"Are you familiar with the rapper Lil Uzi Vert?" Minhaj asked Posey. "I think it's a huge problem that the youth of America have to bombard their favorite rapper or pop musician and ask them to pay back their student loans. They're not even asking for selfies anymore."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image