‘This is spy movie stuff’: Rachel Maddow worries Putin may assassinate — inside America

35 mins ago

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Friday worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attempt to assassinate on American soil.

The host explained how the United States protects former spies they have to exfiltrate and bring to the United States for protection.

“I know this is spy movie stuff. But real life, this is scary, dangerous and dark stuff, right? Attempting to protect people who have — at great personal risk — have decided to help the United States,” she explained.

“Well, the news this week from Berlin, that according to U.S. officials, it was the Russian government that tracked them down and assassinated a former Chechen rebel, not in Chechnya, not in Russia, but in Germany, in the capital city of Germany, just steps away from the office of the German chancellor,” she said.

“That news, along with the outing of a man who is reported to be a former Russian spy now living in the U.S. under American protection after he provided key information to U.S. intelligence for decades, including the key central information that led to the investigation in terms of Russia interfering with the election,” Maddow explained. “The confluence of those two stories, by of which unfolded in the last couple days, of course, raise the prospect, raise the worry that Russia might go after this U.S. intelligence source that’s just been outed, maybe even here in the U.S.”

For analysis, Maddow interviewed Joseph Augustyn, the former director of the CIA’s Defector Operations Center.

“As I said, and you just quoted, Putin is a very vengeful, revengeful individual. He’ll put people on target lists,” Augustyn worried. “There’s a red line that most people think in the United States that Putin will not cross. I believe he straddles it as we speak.”

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II:

WATCH: Michael Moore got in shouting match with Bill Maher — and the comedian lost an expensive bet

2 mins ago

September 13, 2019

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher got in a heated argument with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore on Friday.

The two argued over democratic socialism and the direction of the Democratic Party being debated during the 2020 DNC presidential primary.

Moore suggested that inspiring turnout was the key to success, while Maher argued for moderation.

"Why pull back now, Bill?" Moore asked.

The discussion got heated when the two argued over whether Barack Obama ran as a progressive in 2008.

Moore noted that Obama purposefully listed his name on the ballot as Barack Hussian Obama, while Maher shouted back that it was not true that the candidate's middle name was intentionally listed by the campaign.

WATCH: ‘Real Time’ host Bill Maher break down the Democratic debate

41 mins ago

September 13, 2019

The host of "Real Time" on HBO reviewed the third Democratic debate that was held Thursday evening in Houston, Texas.

"Three hours? Come on, but the end of it, Mayor Pete looked like he was old enough to buy beer," Bill Maher said.

"It looked like one of those weddings where the ex-husband was invited," he said of the scene on stage.

"Beto went hard on guns, he said 'hell yes we're going to take away your AK-47' and when he said 'AK-47' and Joe Biden shouted, 'Bingo!'" Maher joked.

The host said agism is bad, but ripped Biden's talk about a record player.

"It was like watching an old dog try to climb on the couch," he said. "It's not the years, it's the mileage."

