‘This is why they call you the dumb one’: Eric Trump ridiculed for making WaPo journalist look like a pro

One of President Donald Trump’s adult children once again found themselves as the punchline on Twitter on Friday.

Eric Trump, an executive VP at the Trump Organization, lashed out at Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos after one of his employees received a polite and professional message from Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Fahrenthold.

In the email, Fahrenthold began by apologizing for the interruption. He then introduced himself, saying he just wanted the employee to have his contact information.

Fahrenthold explained that they could talk without the employee being cited by name in a story, and explained how to safely contact the newspaper.

Although Fahrenthold’s message was so professional it could be used by journalism professors as a best practices example, Eric Trump attacked the “tactics.”

These are the tactics used by the @WashingtonPost. @JeffBezos – you should be very proud… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9RO91n7XGX — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 6, 2019

Eric Trump was brutally mocked online for his tweet.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

This is journalism and your brother's signature is on the checks meant to cover up the fact that your dad cheats on your second stepmom with women who remind him of your sister. pic.twitter.com/JLC57Dxgdi — Zeddy (@Zeddary) September 6, 2019

this is a model cold email from a journalist to a subject/source — good teaching moment for young journos. @Fahrenthold https://t.co/8Bd0nuafTo — Edmund Lee (@edmundlee) September 6, 2019

Trump's kids are so dumb that you actually kinda gotta marvel at it. They make Meghan McCain look like a genius. https://t.co/CUsFW4CfZs — AdotSad (@AdotSad) September 6, 2019

Today in press intimidation: WH press office uses official email to attack two Post journalists and Eric Trump tries to shame a Post reporter on Twitter… https://t.co/Bj5uXNURmo — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) September 6, 2019

I don't know. Is that reporting and media strategy as bad, say, as using your lawyer and accountant to channel hush money payments through an LLC to a porn star and using the National Enquirer as part of the cover up with other lovers? 🙄 https://t.co/VuBofhVJye — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 6, 2019

this evil tactic known as reporting https://t.co/So5KSch21C — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) September 6, 2019

what's up with people not understanding the Streisand Effect? this is only going to raise David's profile and his work even more lol https://t.co/bSQp5wkouR — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 6, 2019

You really are the dumb brother…. https://t.co/h77H9vbzZa — brad hags (@hags2219) September 6, 2019

These tactics are called "journalism," and @Fahrenthold is very good at it. https://t.co/ENvrUf85aG — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) September 6, 2019

Hey @Fahrenthold: You mind if I borrow this for cold introductions to sources? It's pretty, pretty good.

Signed,

A fan. https://t.co/K5Te5zdSik — city nolan! (@ndhapple) September 6, 2019

u hate to see journalists using journalistic "tactics" https://t.co/fnsyfoiRmi — your pal andy (@andylevy) September 6, 2019

Honesty, courtesy & professionalism. Which includes ethics & integrity.

No wonder these *tactics* offend you so much, since they are anathema to the Trumps! https://t.co/nsm3f4OaaQ — Freckles 20🐕 (@FrecklesXX20) September 6, 2019

That's not a tactic. It's reporting. Often learned in Journalism 101. https://t.co/2B0NRSIgis — Celeste Headlee (@CelesteHeadlee) September 6, 2019

Eric, do you prefer Rupert Murdoch's tactics?https://t.co/BhSYKluccj — Violeta (@VioletaQSmith) September 6, 2019

It’s a shame this polite and professional email didn’t meet your family’s high standards for journalism.https://t.co/7dYQbMlgel — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 6, 2019

*documenting why Fahrenthold wins Pulitzers to own the libs* — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) September 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/GreatScott1991/status/1170067609393475590

Way to make @Fahrenthold look like a total pro. Good job. — djkocisi politics (@djkocisi2) September 6, 2019

That dumb-ass gene is really strong in the Trump family!!!!! — Colleen LR (@Cozy1950) September 6, 2019