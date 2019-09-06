Quantcast
‘This is why they call you the dumb one’: Eric Trump ridiculed for making WaPo journalist look like a pro

1 hour ago

One of President Donald Trump’s adult children once again found themselves as the punchline on Twitter on Friday.

Eric Trump, an executive VP at the Trump Organization, lashed out at Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos after one of his employees received a polite and professional message from Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Fahrenthold.

In the email, Fahrenthold began by apologizing for the interruption. He then introduced himself, saying he just wanted the employee to have his contact information.

Fahrenthold explained that they could talk without the employee being cited by name in a story, and explained how to safely contact the newspaper.

Although Fahrenthold’s message was so professional it could be used by journalism professors as a best practices example, Eric Trump attacked the “tactics.”

Eric Trump was brutally mocked online for his tweet.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/GreatScott1991/status/1170067609393475590


