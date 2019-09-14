Tomi Lahren issues dangerous response to Beto O’Rourke: Americans will ‘be armed and ready’
The day after Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke told Americans, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” Tomi Lahren warned Americans will be armed to protect themselves from immigrants. The Fox Nation host suggested Americans may have to shoot immigrants to “protect” themselves, as Media Matters reports.
Lahren made her remarks on sister network Fox Business, in an insane segment that included host Stuart Varney’s false claim that America is “the only country in the world where armed citizens are allowed.” 175 countries around the world allow their citizens to be armed, and three explicitly do so in their constitutions
After telling viewers that “you can’t depend on the government to protect you at all times,” Lahren insisted the “government is going to fail you.”
Having a firearm “is your right, your right to protect and defend yourself and your family,” she added.
“And all the things the Democrats want to put in place — my goodness, if they want to open our borders, you better be sure the people in Texas, the people in South Dakota, the people in the middle of this country, we are going to be armed and ready, because we have to have a means to defend ourselves from — who knows who’s coming in? That’s the thing, we don’t know, and we have to be able to protect ourselves.”
Democrats are not advocating for “open borders.”
Watch:
Fox host Tomi Lahren suggests that Americans may need to shoot immigrants: “We are going to be armed and ready, because we have to have a means to defend ourselves from — who knows who’s coming in?” pic.twitter.com/W5NckY8YhU
— Media Matters (@mmfa) September 13, 2019
Tomi Lahren issues dangerous response to Beto O’Rourke: Americans will ‘be armed and ready’
The day after Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke told Americans, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” Tomi Lahren warned Americans will be armed to protect themselves from immigrants. The Fox Nation host suggested Americans may have to shoot immigrants to “protect” themselves, as Media Matters reports.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s false or dubious 9/11 claims: 18 years of shameless BS
President Trump marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at a Pentagon ceremony where he revived an evidence-free claim that he rushed to help out at Ground Zero following the attack on the World Trade Center.
"I was looking out of a window from a building at Midtown Manhattan directly at the World Trade Center when I saw a second plane at a tremendous speed go into the second tower,” Trump said Wednesday. It was then that I realized the world was going to change. I was no longer going to be, and it could never, ever be that innocent place that I thought it was.”
He went on to claim that he and his “men” headed to Ground Zero to help.
2020 Election
Trump and Biden both sound increasingly incoherent
Next year's presidential election is, by wide agreement, likely to be the most important election of a generation, if not more. It's no exaggeration to suggest that the fate of American democracy could be determined by this election. The incumbent president clearly has designs to dismantle the rule of law. To stop him, the Democratic nominee will have to be ready to handle what will inevitably be the ugliest campaign in modern history.
That's why it's not great that, on both sides of the aisle, the word bubbling up to describe both the Republican president and the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination is "rambling."