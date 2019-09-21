Trump accuses critics of sedition during post-golf Twitter rant full of conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday and proceded to air his grievances on his favorite social media platform.

Trump began by complaining about the “demented deep state” and a “probably illegal” partnership between Democrats and the media.

Some of the best Economic Numbers our Country has ever experienced are happening right now. This is despite a Crooked and Demented Deep State, and a probably illegal Democrat/Fake News Media Partnership the likes of which the world has never seen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

The president then retweeted a conspiracy theory by Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) falsely claiming there had been a coup planned against the administration.

Friday FOIA dump confirms coup planned to take down @RealDonaldTrump, and McCabe used the FBI to pursue the collusion narrative. Two years of investigating debunked that narrative—and showed bad actors used the FBI to settle personal scores. Where are the other McCabe memos? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 20, 2019

Trump then tweeted — and deleted — a claim that he had done nothing wrong.

Trump then tweeted a conspiracy theory by Tom Fitton that Trump’s Ukraine scandal is a “malicious seditious effort.”

“The pretend Ukraine scandal is an another malicious seditious effort to protect the Obama/Clinton gang. Criminal classified leaks and spying targeting Trump — again.” @TomFitton — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

Trump also tweeted a conspiracy theory by Fox News personality Gregg Jarrett.

….with a foreign leader. Was this person officially asked to listen to the conversation or was he or she secretly listening in?” @GreggJarrett — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

Trump then reposted his deleted tweet, attributing the quote this time to Clinton Cash author Peter Schweizer.