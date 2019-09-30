Trump again freely admits he was trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden – which is ‘plainly illegal’

Amid a rapid-fire Monday morning tweetstorm President Donald Trump freely admitted once again that he has been trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on his top political opponent, Joe Biden, and the former vice president’s son, Hunter. Using his office to try to get a foreign power to help him politically is not only an abuse of power, experts say it is “almost certainly” or even “plainly” illegal – and impeachable.

“Very simple!” Trump tweeted. “I was looking for Corruption and also why Germany, France and others in the European Union don’t do more for Ukraine. Why is it always the USA that does so much and puts up so much money for Ukraine and other countries? By the way, the Bidens were corrupt!”

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein makes Trump’s intentions clear:

Admitting here that he was trying to dig up dirt on the Biden’s. https://t.co/7zU0Ha09qd — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 30, 2019

Meanwhile, literally not one word of Trump’s tweet is true.

Trump not only has not been “looking for Corruption” in Ukraine, he has not been looking for it anywhere. If anything, he has turned a blind eye to it, or in the case of Russia, welcomed it.

As for his false suggestion the US spends more money on Ukraine than EU countries, that too is false. The EU has spent billions on Ukraine.

Political commentator Bob Cesca:

Fact check: The EU sends twice as much aid to Ukraine as the United States. Germany sends roughly the same amount as we do. Whiff! Try again, Biff. https://t.co/c6EsVFpec9 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 30, 2019

And as far as the Bidens being “corrupt,” again, not a shred of proof that is correct. Even if it were, it is not Trump’s job to investigate. It would be the DOJ’s, which has established protocols to deal with corruption abroad.