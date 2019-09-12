Trump agrees to delay tariff hikes on Chinese goods ahead of talks
President Donald Trump says the United States has agreed to a two-week delay in a planned increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports.
Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday that the delay is “a gesture of good will.”
He says Chinese Vice Premier Liu He requested the delay “due to the fact that the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary … on October 1st.”
Trump has imposed or announced penalties on about $550 billion of Chinese products, or almost everything the United States buys from China.
Tariffs of 25% that were imposed previously on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods were due to rise to 30% on Oct. 1.
The two sides have agreed to resume negotiations in Washington early next month.
By delaying his tariff increase by two weeks, Trump has allowed for at least the theoretical possibility that the negotiators could make enough progress to avert his tariff increase indefinitely.
After Hurricane Dorian, 2,500 people still missing in the Bahamas
About 2,500 people are unaccounted for in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, the archipelago's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Wednesday.
NEMA spokesman Carl Smith told reporters that some of the missing people may eventually be located.
"At this point, there are approximately 2,500 individuals registered on the Bahamian government register (of missing people)," Smith said.
"This list has not yet been checked against government records of who is staying in shelters or who have been evacuated," he said.
Saudi princess and sister of Mohammed bin Salman faces verdict in French ‘beaten workman’ case
A French court will rule Thursday whether a sister of the Saudi crown prince had a hand in the alleged beating of a workman who carried out repairs in her luxury Paris apartment.
Hassa bint Salman, daughter of King Salman, is a sister of the kingdom's powerful de facto ruler, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, known widely by his initials "MBS".
The 42-year-old princess is accused of instructing her bodyguard Rani Saidi to beat up Ashraf Eid, a plumber, after he was seen taking pictures inside her home in September 2016.
Prosecutors have called for the princess, who was tried in absentia in July, to be given a six-month suspended sentence for complicity in an act of intentional violence, complicity in illegal confinement and complicity in theft.
Anger at Netanyahu’s West Bank annexation pledge
Arab and Muslim countries Wednesday led a wave of outcry after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to annex a key part of the occupied West Bank if re-elected.
Netanyahu's controversial pledge involves extending Israel's sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea which account for one-third of the West Bank if he wins next week's elections. It would not include however annexing any Palestinian cities such as Jericho.
The pre-election promise late Tuesday drew immediate condemnation from Arab powerhouses with many warning of disastrous consequences for the stagnant Israeli-Palestinian peace process.