Trump aides already regret releasing damning Ukraine call readout: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Aides to President Donald Trump who pushed him to release the damning readout of a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are already feeling buyer’s remorse.

Just one day after the release of the readout, sources tell Axios that Trump aides sincerely believed that releasing it would put an end to the scandal that has engulfed the White House for the past two weeks.

Even though the president explicitly asked his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation of potential 2020 rival Joe Biden, aides apparently believed that Trump would be exonerated because he didn’t specifically threaten to hold up aid to the country unless they did his bidding.

“It puts the whole quid pro quo to bed, but trades it for several other issues,” one administration official tells Axios, despite the fact that the readout itself does not disprove that there was a quid-pro-quo arrangement.

Another source tells Axios that Republican lawmakers who got a sneak peek at the transcript similarly didn’t think it would be a problem for the president.

“The sense was that the transcript didn’t come close to living up to the hype Democrats had set up, and didn’t remotely approach impeachable,” the source explains.

Despite their confidence, however, support for impeachment proceedings only grew in the wake of the readout’s release.


Fox News reported Biden leading Trump by 10 points in poll — the same day of the Ukraine call

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president came the same day Fox News reported Joe Biden ahead by 10 points in a head-to-head matchup.

The president complained bitterly about the report the next morning on Twitter, but the conservative network reported the results of its own poll on July 25 -- which has been revealed as the day Trump alarmed his national security staff by asking Ukraine to investigate Biden for alleged corruption.

"@FoxNews is at it again," Trump griped on July 26. "So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe."

Here are seven of the most alarming claims in the whistleblower complaint against Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

White House officials were immediately spooked by President Donald Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president, and their concerns prompted a whistleblower complaint from an intelligence official.

The complaint, which was released Thursday morning, details Trump's efforts to pressure Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and U.S.-based cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, which first revealed Russian hacks of the Democratic National Committee.

Trump is heading for the GOP’s worst wipeout in California since the Civil War: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Most election forecasters think that the 2020 presidential race will be close. But there is one thing no one doubts: Trump is going to lose California.

And according to a new poll from UC Berkeley's Institute of Government Studies conducted for the Los Angeles Times, Trump's loss in California could be not only decisive, but historic.

The poll finds just 29 percent of voters plan to vote for Trump, compared to 67 who do not — which would be the GOP's worst showing in California since the Civil War. Even 40 percent of Republicans there believe he should face a primary challenger.

