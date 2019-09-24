Trump already fundraising off impeachment before Pelosi even announces

The Trump re-election campaign is already sending out fundraising email blasts to supporters asking for their “support” in an as-yet unannounced formal impeachment inquiry.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce the formal impeachment inquiry in remarks she will deliver at 5 PM ET.

“President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force,” a Trump campaign fundraising email posted by The Center for Public Integrity federal politics editor and senior reporter reads:

Trump campaign squeezing call for impeachment for every dollar it’s worth, promoting an “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force” and asking supporters to contribute money by 3:30 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/c9UhJGh5pb — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) September 24, 2019

“The Democrats know they have no chance of winning in 2020,” it says, “so now they are crying, ‘Impeachment!’ There are now over 150 House Democrats who back Impeachment. We CANNOT let those hateful and baseless attacks go on any longer.”

As of this writing there are 179 Democrats who support impeachment.

“These Impeachment claims have nothing to do with the President – the Democrats thrive on silencing and intimidating his supporters, like YOU, Friend. They want to take YOUR VOTE away.”

“You will be responsible for defending American Greatness,” it also says.

The email apparently was sent before 2:00 PM.