Trump announces he invited the Taliban to the US — but then he ‘called off’ peace negotiations

President Donald Trump announced via Twitter on Saturday that he had invited the Taliban to the United States — but ended up calling off peace negotiations.

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight,” Trump revealed.

“Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great (sic) soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled (sic) the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” he continued.

“What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?” he asked. “They didn’t, they only made it worse!”

“If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway,” he argued.

“How many more decades are they willing to fight?” he asked, ominously.

The war in Afghanistan has been going on for over 18 years. Trump has vowed he would bring our troops home, but has so far failed to fulfill his promise.

