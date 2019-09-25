Trump asks Ukraine’s president to investigate ‘Biden’s son’ on live TV: ‘That’s corruption’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday made overtures to the president of Ukraine asking for investigation into Joe Biden’s son in front of the world.
At a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump was asked about reports that he asked the Ukraine president to find dirt on Joe Biden and his son.
“No. I want him to do whatever he can,” Trump said of an investigation. “He’s just been here recently, but whatever he can do in terms of corruption, because the corruption’s massive.”
“When Biden’s son walks away with millions from Ukraine he knows nothing and paying millions of dollars that’s corruption,” he said. “When Biden’s son walks out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund and the biggest funds in the world can’t get money out of China, and he’s there for one quick meeting and he flies in on Air Force Two, I think that’s a horrible thing.”
Trump added: “He wants to stop corruption. He was elected, I think, number one, on the basis of stopping corruption. Which unfortunately has plagued Ukraine. And if you could do that, he’s doing really, the whole world a big favor.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
