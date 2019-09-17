Trump attacks the homeless for sleeping in ‘our best highways, our best streets’ and vows to ‘do something about it’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued an angry broadside against America’s homeless population.

The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey reports that Trump, during a conversation with reporters, complained that homeless people are living in “our best highways, our best streets, our best entrances to buildings.”

The president then said that people who live in these buildings pay “tremendous taxes” and want “prestige,” and then vowed that “we’ll be doing something about it.”

According to the official transcript of the president’s remarks, Trump said that he’s spoke with many people who moved to America from other countries who told him they are disgusted by our homeless population.

“In many cases they came from other countries and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents,” the president complained. “Hundreds and hundreds of tents and people living at the entrance to their office building. And they want to leave.”