Trump blames GOP candidate for supporter fainting: ‘I guess Dan’s speech wasn’t so good’

President Donald Trump traveled to North Carolina to campaign for a Republican candidate on the eve of a special election — and proceeded to ridicule the candidates speech.

Republican Dan Bishop is facing Democrat Dan McCready in the do-over election in North Carolina’s ninth congressional election. The special election was called after massive election fraud by the Republican campaign in the 2018 midterms.

At one point in Bishop’s speech, one of Trump’s supporters fainted. Trump interrupted the candidate to ask if there’s a doctor in the house.

After a few minutes, the situation was resolved.

“I guess Dan’s speech wasn’t so good,” Trump said.

