Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump can abuse his power to twist the 2020 election to his will — unless House Democrats stop him: Columnist

Published

3 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, columnist Jeff Hauser offered a stark warning to Democrats in The Daily Beast: There is no reason to think that President Donald Trump, who has respected no other norm of office or constitutional precept, would honor the democratic process in 2020. Indeed, warned Hauser, he might use his presidential powers to actively twist the system into giving him another term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does President Trump have the means, motive, and opportunity to tilt the 2020 election?” wrote Hauser. “The answer, unfortunately, is yes, yes, and yes. And it behooves Democrats to understand that now, before it is too late.”

“First, means,” wrote Hauser. “Even a normal president has some ability to manipulate government spending and contracting decisions in such a way as to goose, say, purple state economies at the expense of dark blue and red states. Think it’s bad that Trump appears to be manipulating Air Force decisions to benefit his Scottish hotel? Amid a potentially slowing economy, think about how many ways Trump could shift resources across the entire federal government to, say, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, or Tempe, Arizona, at the expense of New York City or Birmingham, Alabama.”

Hauser noted that Trump has already done things like this, from sending troops to the border during the midterm, to having his cabinet secretaries threaten agencies that disagree with him, to intimidating private businesses from negotiating policy with blue states.

“Next, motive,” continued Hauser. “Remember ‘Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing’ was a Trump statement at a 2016 press conference. Also recall the Trump team’s willingness to sit down with Russian assets offering dirt on Clinton. That was in the service of winning an election. Now he has the added motive of not losing one. Trump, lest we forget, has ample reason to fear that indictments could well await him should he not prevail in 2020.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So means and motive have been established. What about opportunity?” wrote Hauser. “Well, it’s best to commit a crime if you control law enforcement. With Bill Barr as attorney general, it’s fair to surmise that Trump’s fear of federal law enforcement is not especially high.”

The only bulwark against these abuses, Hauser concluded, is House Democrats — if they are willing to use the tools the Constitution gives them. There is impeachment, of course, but there are other things short of that that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) can use, like blocking Trump’s executive actions with provisions in must-pass legislation.

“Big picture, House Democrats must signal to Trump that they are up to the task of being the last line of defense against a federal government being organized as a partisan tool,” concluded Hauser. “Otherwise, their ‘let the voters decide in 2020’ plan might have a fatal flaw.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet celebrates John Bolton’s humiliating firing: ‘Rough day — he was so close to starting World War III’

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Tuesday that he was firing hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, which immediately lit up spontaneous celebrations all across Twitter.

The president not only axed his national security adviser, but did so in a humiliating way by claiming in a tweet that he informed Bolton that "his services are no longer needed in the White House," while also outlining how he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."

Bolton, who has pushed for hawkish stances against countries such as Iran and Venezuela, has been a divisive figure in American politics ever since former President George W. Bush nominated him to an ill-fated tenure as America's ambassador to the United Nations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton quickly fires back at Trump — and denies he was fired: ‘I offered to resign last night’

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that national security advisor John Bolton would be leaving the administration. Trump had grown frustrated with Bolton's hawkish stance.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump abruptly fires John Bolton as his national security adviser: ‘I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions’

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

John Bolton is out as President Donald Trump's national security adviser.

The president said he asked for his resignation Tuesday, after Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence reportedly objected to Trump inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David the week of the 9/11 anniversary.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump tweeted. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."

Continue Reading
 
 