Trump caves to Congress — will release full whistleblower complaint and IG report

On Tuesday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to render to Congress the full whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community inspector general, and the inspector general’s subsequent report on the matter.

The announcement comes after a weeklong battle between Congress and the White House, with administration officials resisting their legal requirement to hand over the information to Congress.

The complaint stems from, among other things, a phone conversation Trump held with Ukrainian officials, during which he repeatedly asked them to help him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — and which Trump himself has admitted took place. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has endorsed an impeachment investigation in response to the allegations.