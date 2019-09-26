Trump claimed ‘inequality is down’ — one day later federal data showed the exact opposite is true
“The separation between rich and poor from 2017 and 2018 was greater than it has ever been.”
Federal data released Thursday showed U.S. income inequality in 2018 reached the highest level since the Census Bureau began measuring it five decades ago, a finding that comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump said “inequality is down.”
The Census survey found that the nation’s Gini Index—which measures inequality on a 0 to 1 scale, with 0 representing perfect equality—reached 0.485 in 2018.
In 1967, the U.S. Gini Index was 0.397.
“The separation between rich and poor from 2017 and 2018 was greater than it has ever been,” the Washington Post reported. “The gulf is starkest in wealthy coastal areas such as Washington, D.C., New York, Connecticut, and California, as well as in areas with widespread poverty, such as Puerto Rico and Louisiana.”
The U.S. income inequality reached its highest level compared to the past 50 years while the Gini index grew from 0.4804 in 2017 to 0.4845 last year, according to Census Bureau data. A higher figure of the Gini index indicates greater inequality. pic.twitter.com/rygazf1iTz
— BING XIAO (@binghsiao1) September 26, 2019
The Census data contradicts Trump’s claim Wednesday that inequality is declining under his administration after he pushed tax cuts and other policies that disproportionately rewarded the wealthiest Americans.
“Wages are up, and inequality is down,” Trump said during a press conference following the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. “Something that people don’t like writing about.”
Wages have increased slightly in recent years. But, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), “nominal wage growth has been far below target in the recovery.”
Donna Ginther, an economist at the University of Kansas, echoed that point in response to the new Census data.
“We’ve had a period of sustained economic growth, and there are winners and losers. The winners tend to be at the top,” Ginther told USA Today. “Even though we are at full employment, wages really haven’t gone up much in the recovery.”
Elections 2016
Trump claimed ‘inequality is down’ — one day later federal data showed the exact opposite is true
"The separation between rich and poor from 2017 and 2018 was greater than it has ever been."
Federal data released Thursday showed U.S. income inequality in 2018 reached the highest level since the Census Bureau began measuring it five decades ago, a finding that comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump said "inequality is down."
Elections 2016
What the Jeffrey Epstein case reveals about female sex offenders
The recent indictment of Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking highlights the importance of understanding sex offenses perpetrated by women.
Epstein allegedly did not act alone. In a variety of court filings, some of his female associates, most notably Ghislaine Maxwell, have been depicted as instrumental in his sexual encounters. None of them has been criminally charged.
We have studied women who have been convicted of sexual assault, abuse and human trafficking, as well as public attitudes toward sex offenders. Our research, and that of others, shows the similarities and differences between male and female sexual offenders.
Elections 2016
Betsy DeVos, Ben Carson send anti-trans signals to Trump’s evangelical base
While Trump grabs headlines, his Cabinet members quietly use transphobia to shore up white evangelical support
The white evangelical vote is almost certainly a lock for Donald Trump in 2020, but it appears the president is taking no chances of losing this critical voting block. One major part of that strategy appears to be quietly deploying his Cabinet members, especially those associated with the Christian right, to generate stories highlighting the Trump administration's overt bigotry toward trans people, and its eagerness to deprive trans Americans of basic rights.
Just this week, both Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson snagged coverage by making community visits that were ostensibly for noble purposes, but were clearly meant to signal to Christian right voters their hostility to trans rights.