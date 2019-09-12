Trump claims ‘there was nobody here’ in America 25 years ago so ‘they probably had cleaner water’
President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated his reversal of clean water regulations.
While speaking to Republicans at a retreat in Baltimore, Trump announced: “Earlier today, my administration formally repealed the horrible, dangerous, anti-everything waters of the United States rule.”
“We have the cleanest water, the cleanest air that we’ve ever had in the history of our country, right now,” Trump said.
The president corrected himself after saying that the media “would get me on that one.”
“Let’s say the history of our country over the last 25 years,” he opined. “I would say they probably had cleaner water, cleaner air because there was nobody here. So I have to be very accurate.”
Watch the video clips below.
Speaking to the House GOP retreat, Trump brags that "earlier today, my administration formally repealed the horrible, dangerous, anti-everything waters of the United States rule."
He then thanks @replouiegohmert, while Republicans applaud.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019
Trump, making no sense at all, claims that 25 years ago "there was nobody here" in America, and therefore air and water was cleaner than it is now. Twenty five years ago was 1994. pic.twitter.com/6PbqATHrqk
Trump blames new energy efficient light bulbs for making him "look orange." pic.twitter.com/IZ6DmBBtgU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019
