Trump defends taking money from FEMA after hurricane briefing: ‘We need the help on the border’

President Donald Trump reportedly defended taking money earmarked for the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and using it to enforce his anti-immigration agenda.

The remarks were made as the president returned from a meeting with DHS officials to get updates on the devastation from Hurricane Dorian.

According to White House pool reporter Josh Wingrove, Trump said stripping money from FEMA was appropriate because “[w]e need help on the border.”

Trump’s comments come as Dorian, now a Category 2 hurricane, threatens millions along the East coast.

Read some of the pool reports below.

Per pool: At President Trump's hurricane briefing today, four "actings" : Acting COS Mick Mulvaney, acting head of OMB Russ Vought, acting DHS sec Kevin McAleenan, acting FEMA director Pete Gaynor. — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) September 4, 2019

Trump defending using FEMA $ for immigration enforcement ahead of hurricane, says US gov spending much less than anticipated on Dorian. "We need help on the border" via @josh_wingrove — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) September 4, 2019

Trump, asked if he's still comfortable with directing FEMA funds to the border, says he is, per pooler @mchalfant16: “We are using much less here than we have anticipated." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 4, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: @realDonaldTrump is repeating his frequently-told lie about China paying tariffs, per pooler @mchalfant16. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 4, 2019

Asked about using FEMA funds for border security, Pres Trump defended the decision. Says fewer funds needed for disaster relief than anticipated. Says southern border wall being built "very rapidly." Expects 500 miles will be finished or close to it by the end of 2020. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 4, 2019

Trump on the farmers, per pool: "They’re warriors. They also know we have to do this on China. Our farmers will he helped.” — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) September 4, 2019

Per pool, Trump just weighed in on Boris Johnson and the ongoing political crisis in the UK: “He’s a friend of mine, and he’s going at it, there’s no question about it. Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him.” — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 4, 2019

President Trump says Florida got very very very lucky in terms of Hurricane Dorian NOT making a direct hit to the state. #BreakingNews — Jacqueline Fell (@jackiefell) September 4, 2019