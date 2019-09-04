Quantcast
Trump defends taking money from FEMA after hurricane briefing: ‘We need the help on the border’

4 mins ago

President Donald Trump reportedly defended taking money earmarked for the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and using it to enforce his anti-immigration agenda.

The remarks were made as the president returned from a meeting with DHS officials to get updates on the devastation from Hurricane Dorian.

According to White House pool reporter Josh Wingrove, Trump said stripping money from FEMA was appropriate because “[w]e need help on the border.”

Trump’s comments come as Dorian, now a Category 2 hurricane, threatens millions along the East coast.

Read some of the pool reports below.

