Trump discourages black college students from becoming astronauts in bizarre anti-science rant
President Donald Trump went off-script and attacked astronauts as a career choice at an event for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).
The president made the anti-science rant while congratulating his administrations work with HBCUs.
“To give just a few examples, NASA is expanding outreach to HBCUs who want to become scientists, engineers and even astronauts,” Trump said.
“I don’t know about the astronaut,” he added, breaking from prepared remarks. “I don’t want to be an astronaut.”
Trump then polled the audience: “Does anybody want to be an astronaut? I see one. There’s one brave person.”
Watch the video below.
‘Whiteness is a helluva drug’: NFL team hammered for giving black kid lawnmower instead of scholarship
An NFL team came under fire over the weekend after it gave an African-American child a lawnmower to help him save for college.
In a video post to Twitter over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers explained that 12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn is spending his summers mowing lawns to save for college.
"We needed his expertise so we brought him to Charlotte," the video says while Clyburn is seen pushing his lawnmore outside the team's footbal stadium.
A team official tells Clyburn that Lowe's has donated a new lawnmower on behalf of the Panthers.
Before the video ends, the 12-year-old is made "an official member" of the team's grounds crew.
‘Delete the channel’: YouTube star faces takedown campaign after wearing blackface to become ‘ghetto girl’
A family of YouTube stars are facing a campaign to have their videos removed from the platform after one woman wore blackface and acted "ghetto."
In a video posted last week, Bianca Prince explains that she is playing a "prank" on her husband by wearing a blackface disguise.
"I am about to look like a literally different person," she says in the video. "I'm about to be a ghetto girl. I've got to learn how to talk."
"I already look different," Prince says as her makeup artist applies a dark liquid to her face.
Twitter users mounted a campaign to have the Prince family removed from YouTube for violating its standards on hate speech.