Trump felt free to ask for Ukraine election interference after Mueller let him off the hook: Wired reporter Garrett Graff
On CNN’s “New Day Weekend,” author and commentator Garrett Graff noted that President Donald Trump’s attempt to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden came right after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in 2016 ended — and suggested the two were related.
“You know, Garrett, there may be some people thinking ‘Gosh, we just got out of the whole scenario with the Mueller report. Now we have this again,'” said anchor Christi Paul. “Do you get a sense that there are people looking at this saying ‘I think I have confidence in the 2020 election?'”
“Yeah, and I think that one of the things that seems very clear, as we line up the timelines, is this controversy almost began the moment that the Mueller testimony wrapped up, that Mueller testified on July 21st, the first of the telephone calls that part of this complaint started July 25th,” said Graff. “It’s almost as if Donald Trump precisely understood the roadmap and what he could do that sort of fell within the lines that Mueller had already decided was not a crime, and wanted to sort of charge ahead … this is like a robber going out and robbing another bank because he knows exactly how to do so.”
While former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not actually clear the president of wrongdoing — and highlighted ten potential episodes of obstruction of justice — it concluded that there was no available means outside of the impeachment process to charge him with a crime.
