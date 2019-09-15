Trump flip-flops on meeting with Iran with ‘no preconditions’– then blames it on the media

President Donald Trump went off on the “fake news media” yet again, after his own appointees announced he was willing to meet with Iran.

“The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, ‘No Conditions.’ That is an incorrect statement (as usual!),” Trump tweeted.

In an odd twist, Trump announced just three months ago he’d be willing to meet with no preconditions.

“Not as far as I’m concerned – no preconditions,” the president said in a Meet the Press interview. At another point in the interview, he also said: “I think they want to make a deal. And my deal is nuclear.”

The moment came after an American surveillance drone was shot down by Iran.

Sec. of State Mike Pompeo announced it as well, when asked about a meeting during the U.N. General Assembly this fall.

“He is prepared to meet with no preconditions,” Pompeo said.

Sec. Steve Mnuchin said Thursday that a meeting with Iranian leaders is “not planned at the moment,” though Trump made clear “he would sit down with Rouhani with no condition,” recalled Atlantic White House Reporter Peter Nicholas.

Trump, in tweet just now: "The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, “No Conditions.” That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)." Treasury Sec. Mnuchin, 5 days ago: "Now, the President has made clear he is happy to take a meeting with no preconditions … — Peter Nicholas (@PeterAtlantic) September 15, 2019