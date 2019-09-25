Trump floors CNN host by declaring Pelosi is ‘no longer Speaker’: ‘I have no idea what he’s referencing’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he no longer considers Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to be Speaker of the House.

Trump made the remarks at the conclusion of a press conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“[Democrats] have been taken over by a radical group of people and Nancy Pelosi, as far as I’m concerned, unfortunately is no longer Speaker of the House,” the president charged.

The statement seemed to catch CNN host Brooke Baldwin off guard.

“Okay. Last I checked Nancy Pelosi is the Speaker of the House,” Baldwin observed. “I have no idea what he was referencing there.”

Watch the video bellow from CNN.