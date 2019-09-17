Trump gearing up to block California’s ability to set its own vehicle emissions standards
According to a report from The New York Times this Tuesday, the Trump administration is planning to announce that it will be blocking California’s authority to set its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles. The announcement will reportedly take place at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this Wednesday.
The Trump administration plans to revoke the waiver which allows California to set vehicle emissions standards despite the Trump’s plan to ease federal vehicle-efficiency standards.
Attending the announcement are advocacy groups that have championed Trump’s rollback of automobile fuel economy and emissions standards that were established during the Obama administration.
California plans to have over a million zero-emission vehicles and electric hybrids on the road by 2025, but the move from the White House puts that plan in jeopardy. According to reports, Trump’s directive came after he was spurned by state, which secretly negotiated a deal with four major automakers who agreed to voluntarily increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions — which was a direct rebuke to the Trump administration’s plans to roll back emission standards.
“It’s clearly a big slap at California,”environmental law professor Ann Carlson told the LA Times. “It does make you wonder whether there’s a motivation here that’s political rather than legal.”
The EPA and the Department of Transportation reportedly sent a letter to California regulators threatening them with “legal consequences” if the state didn’t cancel its deal with Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW. But according to the LA Times, the administration’s planned rollback has been repeatedly delayed, and it’s still unknown if it will take effect.
A massive legal fight between the federal government and California could be in the works. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have promised to adopt California’s standards if they break away from the federal government.
Featured image via Shutterstock
Corey Lewandowski: ‘Fake Russia collusion narrative’ is a greater ‘crime’ than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor
Former Trump campaign aide Corey Lewandowski said on Tuesday that the investigation into Russia's attack on the U.S. election system may be the "greatest crime" waged on the American people ever.
While appearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana teed up a question for the president's adviser.
"You called it a witch hunt I wonder if you’d like to elaborate on that any further?" Johnson asked.
"I think that this fake Russia collusion narrative is the greatest crime committed against the American people in our generation if not ever," Lewandowski opined. "This is a president who was duly elected by the American people and members of certain bodies refuse to accept the election results."
Breaking Banner
Rick Wilson obliterates Dems for letting Lewandowski get away with stonewalling: ‘So bad it makes me cringe’
Anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson dropped the hammer on House Democrats Tuesday for letting Trump minion Corey Lewandowski make a mockery of their oversight powers.
After witnessing a House Judiciary Committee hearing that quickly devolved into a circus with Lewandowski stonewalling and evading questions, Wilson unloaded on Democrats for failing in their basic responsibilities in governmental oversight.
"This is outrageous contempt," Wilson wrote. "It isn't just that this scumbag Lewandowski is slapping the committee with it. This is a test, and the Democrats are going to fail it. They're so bad at this it makes me cringe."
Breaking Banner
Israeli exit polls show Netanyahu losing election: reports
In a surprising turn of events, exit polls in Israel show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu losing the election. The prime minister's voting block failed to reach a 61 seats majority in the Knesset.
According the to the Jerusalem Post, there is no clear winner in the election. However, Axios reports that Netanyahu has failed to secure a victory.