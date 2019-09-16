Trump gets busted for shamelessly lying about wanting to meet with Iran without preconditions
President Donald Trump this week denied that he wants to meet with Iranian government officials without any preconditions — but a quick fact check has revealed this to be a shameless lie.
In a tweet sent out on Sunday night, the president wrote that “The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, ‘No Conditions.’ That is an incorrect statement (as usual!).”
The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, “No Conditions.” That is an incorrect statement (as usual!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019
Washington Post fact checker John Wagner, however, looked through the video archives and found that Trump has twice been caught on camera saying that he would meet with Iran without any preconditions.
This past June, for example, Trump appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and said he would be willing to meet with Iran to discuss dismantling its nuclear program. When host Chuck Todd pressed the president on whether there were any preconditions to this offer, he replied, “Not as far as I’m concerned, no preconditions.”
In July 2018, meanwhile, Trump said he was “ready to meet” Iran “anytime they want to.”
“No preconditions,” the president added. “If they want to meet, we’ll meet.”
Watch the videos below.
WATCH: Trump tells Chuck Todd that he wants to talk with Iran with “no pre-conditions.” #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/kie0I91ZbA
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 23, 2019
President Trump says a meeting with Iran’s President Rouhani could happen with “no preconditions.” Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/VmJmP3fQv1
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 31, 2018
Breaking Banner
Bernie Sanders just lost an important progressive endorsement to Elizabeth Warren
The Working Families Party, a progressive political party that endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president in 2016, has now endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president.
The New York Times reports that the labor-aligned organization's members overwhelmingly backed Warren's candidacy.
A spokesperson for the party tells the Times that "tens of thousands" of party members backed Warren's candidacy and that she received 60 percent of votes on the first ballot.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren is going after Trump’s sister as part of her far-reaching ethics campaign: report
Maryanne Trump-Barry, President Donald Trump’s older sister, has not been a major target of Democrats — who are much more likely to focus on the president or GOP activists who include Ivanka Trump (his daughter), Donald Trump, Jr. (his son) or Jared Kushner (his son-in-law). But in a report for the Daily Beast, Gideon Resnick explains that Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made Trump-Barry a target of her anti-corruption campaign.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Boris Johnson booed off the stage in Luxembourg while trying to talk about Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to hold a press conference in Luxembourg after talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.
But according to Business Insider, Johnson was forced to scrap the press conference when he was greeted with a giant mass of booing protestors. Some of the demonstrators played Ludwig van Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," — a symbol of the European Union — and others shouted "We are the smiling piccaninnies of Luxembourg," referencing Johnson's racist remarks about black Africans.