Trump goes on bonkers Oval Office rant about war with Iran: ‘We’re very high on ammunition now’

In an Oval Office rant on Monday, President Donald Trump said that he wasn’t worried about a war with Iran because the United States has enough “ammunition.”

“I’m not concerned at all,” Trump told reporters. “We have military power the likes of which the world has never seen. I’m not concerned at all.”

Trump went on to tell a story about how one of his advisers discouraged military action against an unnamed country due to low “ammunition.”

“I’m not blaming anybody,” the president explained. “But that is what he told me. Because we were in a position where with a certain country, I won’t say which one, we may have had conflict. And he said to me, sir, if you could delay it because we’re very low on ammunition. And I said, you know what, general, I never want to hear that again from another general.”

“No president should ever, ever hear that statement, we’re low on ammunition. And we now have more ammunition, more missiles, more rockets, more tanks. We have more of in everything than we’ve had before,” he added, before pausing to praise the F-16 fighter jet.

Trump concluded: “So we are very high on ammunition now. That is a story I’ve never told before. Breaking news. But we were very low. I could even say it stronger. I don’t want to say no ammunition but that gets a lot closer.”

Watch the video below from CNN.