Trump hit with a furious backlash for letting the Saudis dictate US foreign policy
Donald Trump is taking marching orders from Saudi Arabia, said progressive members of Congress and foreign policy analysts, after the president tweeted Sunday that the U.S. military is prepared and waiting for the kingdom to assign blame for attacks on its oil facilities over the weekend.
“There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed,” Trump said.
Karen Attiah, global opinions editor at the Washington Post, called the tweet the “clearest expression of Trump’s ‘Saudi Arabia First’ doctrine yet.”
“The Saudi regime has drained its economy of billions to bombard Yemen for years,” said Attiah. “All there is to show for it is a humanitarian disaster. This is the regime Trump wants to take targeting orders from.”
Saudi and U.S. officials were quick to claim Iran was behind the attack, which paralyzed Saudi oil output and sent crude prices skyrocketing. The two countries based their accusations on flimsy satellite evidence and unspecified intelligence.
Iran denied responsibility for the attacks and accused the Trump administration of spreading “deceit.”
Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), said in a statement that allowing the Saudis to dictate U.S. foreign policy heightens the risk of “triggering a regional war more catastrophic than the 2003 invasion of Iraq.”
“The U.S. is not obligated to fight Saudi Arabia’s wars,” said Abdi, “and we urge Trump to discard his repeated willingness to cede U.S. policy to other nations.”
Congress has voted multiple times to end US involvement in the war on Yemen. Now that war may suck the US into all out regional war with Iran and, instead of going to Congress or making his case to the American people, Trump is asking the Kingdom for instructions.
— Jamal Abdi (@jabdi) September 16, 2019
Lawmakers reminded the president that Congress alone—not the White House nor the Saudi dictatorship—has the constitutional authority to approve U.S. military action.
“Mr. Trump, the Constitution of the United States is perfectly clear,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. “Only Congress—not the president—can declare war. And Congress will not give you the authority to start another disastrous war in the Middle East just because the brutal Saudi dictatorship told you to.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) echoed Sanders in a tweet on Monday.
“Congress has the constitutional power to declare war,” said Omar. “Not the president. Not the Secretary of State. And definitely not Saudi Arabia.”
Congress has the Constitutional power to declare war.
Not the President.
Not the Secretary of State .
And DEFINITELY not Saudi Arabia.
This President lies about everything from weather maps and crowd sizes. There is no reason we should take his word on justifications for war. https://t.co/isE3RvLMpI
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 16, 2019
The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump is “contemplating what U.S. officials characterized as a serious military response.”
Sunday night, the Trump administration released satellite images purporting to show the oil facility attacks, apparently carried out with drones, originated from Iran or Iraq.
But, the New York Times reported the photos do “not appear as clear cut as officials suggested, with some appearing to show damage on the western side of the facilities, not from the direction of Iran or Iraq.”
NIAC’s Abdi slammed Trump for threatening military action on Saudi Arabia’s behalf even “before the facts have become clear.”
“We do not know definitively who was behind the attacks, though Houthi forces in Yemen have been at war with the Saudi coalition since 2015 and have claimed responsibility for them,” said Abdi. “Iran has a motive, given the economic warfare being waged against it, but there is no smoking gun to implicate them.”
“Those jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence,” Abdi said, “seem eager to embroil the U.S. in another war that does not serve our interests.”
Critics slam Trump’s ‘pathological obsession’ with Obama — and what it reveals about his ‘disturbing’ psyche
Apparently out of nowhere Monday morning, President Donald Trump launched into multiple bizarre and ridiculous Twitter attacks on his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Still sour about the Russia investigation and the ongoing probes into his businesses and conduct, he demanded that House Democrats investigate Obama’s book deal and partnership with Netflix, despite no signs of impropriety of any reason Congress should be interested in these matters. It was, obviously, a desperate ploy to suggest that he’s being unfairly targeted and that his perceived enemies are getting away with corruption, even as he continues to run the most corrupt and conflicted administrations in modern history.
Breaking Banner
Manhattan D.A. subpoenas eight years of Trump’s tax returns
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas requesting eight years' worth of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns, the New York Times reports.
According to the Times, the D.A.'s office subpoenaed the tax returns late last month after it opened a criminal investigation into the hush-money agreements Trump made with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
The Times notes that the eight-year scope of the subpoena is "broad," which may indicate that the office has "expanded its investigation beyond actions taken during the 2016 campaign." However, at this time there is no concrete evidence that the Manhattan D.A. is looking at past improprieties.
Commentary
We now know Senate Republicans sandbagged the FBI’s investigation of Kavanaugh
Two days before Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, I wrote that the Republicans were poisoning its legitimacy and the Democrats must redeem it. I said doing so required questioning the high court’s integrity, foremost the integrity of the “due process” that was installing Brett Kavanaugh. On October 4, 2018, I wrote:
There is in fact a growing nonpartisan consensus that [Kavanaugh is] not only unfit. He’s a liability for a court whose legitimacy has been increasingly in doubt. … This means the Democrats are on solid ground for any attempt to reform the court to restore its credibility. The question isn’t whether they should. The question is how.