Trump is ‘a profoundly lawless individual’: Presidential biographer tells Democrats to wake up and go after president
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Saturday, in the wake of the Ukraine scandal, presidential biographer Bloomberg Opinion executive editor Tim O’Brien laid out how President Donald Trump’s presidency has become a pure exercise in criminality — and how House Democrats need to treat this as the threat that it is.
“The Democrats are looking at this as a chess board,” said O’Brien. “Republicans see it as a knife fight. They’re not even trying to play chess. They’ve been playing politics at the electoral level and in the Congress by simply trying to rip the spine out of anybody who opposes them. The Democrats are trying to figure out what’s the right thing. I honor that, but as long as they sit back and are more concerned about appearances or not upsetting the table, Republicans are going to run circles around them, both electorally and when it comes to Donald Trump.”
“And this is right where Donald Trump lives,” continued O’Brien. “He is a profoundly lawless individual. And if any opening is given to him where he can self-deal, he’ll self deal. You put up the op-ed earlier by Neal [Katyal] and George [Conway] that was in the Washington Post, and one of the graphs in there I thought was most striking is they rightly pointed out that the framers were worried about self-dealing, and a president that self-deals to such an extent that it undermines the national interests.”
“You now have a clear example of the president of the United States self-dealing in the Ukraine to get a foreign country to undermine a political opponent to his benefit, even though the Congress has already said we should support this government and this nation militarily. That’s a clear undermining of the national interests, and Trump is just self-dealing that circumstance,” said O’Brien. “What more proof do they need?”
Trump took out DNI head Dan Coats to install a new acting director in charge of whistleblowers: CIA veteran
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy," a longtime veteran CIA official said the whistleblower, who ran to the inspector general with a complaint about Donald Trump asking Ukraine's president for dirt on Joe Biden, should expect the president and his aides to come after them.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, Jonna Mendez said she saw the first warnings signs that something was up in the U.S. intelligence community when the president forced DNI head Dan Coats and his top deputy out.
"Through the lens of someone who spent 27 years at the CIA, the thing that caught my eye instantly was Dan Coats' resignation follow by Sue Gordon," Mendez explained. "The fact that Dan Coats went into a meeting and said 'Sue, you've got to resign' and that she did, truncating a career that clearly hadn't reached its zenith."
GOP’s cancellation of presidential primaries could blow up in Trump’s face — here’s why
In recent weeks, Republican state party committees have been moving to cancel presidential primaries to prevent Never-Trump conservatives, like former Reps. Joe Walsh (R-IL) and Mark Sanford (R-SC) and former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA), from challenging the president from the right. So far, Republicans in Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, and South Carolina have all announced they will scrap the voting process for 2020.
Mike Pence should be investigated for his part in Ukraine negotiations and ‘we need some answers’: Ex-prosecutor
On MSNBC's "AM Joy" Saturday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance agreed with host Joy Reid that Vice President Mike Pence could be involved in the Ukraine whistleblower cover-up — and that Congress needs to act to learn the truth for the American people.
"Let me go to you on this very quickly, Joyce, because here's the question for Mike Pence," said Reid. "Mike Pence has been sort of severed from all of the other questions that are relating to potential impeachment for Donald Trump, that the House is wrestling with right now, but if Pence ... went in knowing why the aid was being held up, went in and spoke to the leader of Ukraine knowing what stick the administration had over them, and in that way was drawn in to this idea of using that stick to try to get what they wanted from Ukraine, does he then face the jeopardy of perhaps also being drawn into the questions of impeachment?"