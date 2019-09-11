Trump is facing ‘very unpleasant’ jail sentence in New York after Michael Cohen flipped again: Joyce Vance
On Wednesday, NBC News reported that President Donald Trump’s jailed former attorney Michael Cohen is cooperating with New York City prosecutors as part of an investigation into whether the Trump Organization falsified business records.
On MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance told anchor Chris Matthews that the consequences for Trump could be serious.
“If it is the tail end of this whole operation of going after Trump, it seems to me the Manhattan DA, that’s a political office, this case could be a big case if you’re taking the president of the United States down into a criminal matter,” said Matthews. “The question I have, I guess, as a nonlawyer, is what’s the penalty for this kind of case?”
“So that really depends on how it’s ultimately structured,” said Vance. “If they were able to make some sort of a tax charge here, which we don’t know — we don’t know if they have tax records — we could be looking at a lengthy violation for a felony. It’s certainly not a misdemeanor.”
“The felony crime is a serious one, it carries a lot of collateral consequences,” said Vance. “But most significantly is the threat there is jail time involved, and any amount of jail time in the state system in New York would be very unpleasant for the president of the United States.”
Trump considering having Mike Pompeo do John Bolton’s job — plus his own: report
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," correspondent Kylie Atwood reported that President Donald Trump is considering having Secretary of State Mike Pompeo take on the role of National Security Adviser to replace the fired John Bolton, and just do both jobs.
"We are learning that administration officials are considering the possibility of giving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, an ally of the president, two hats. He would assume the role as National Security Adviser to the president, and he would remain Secretary of State," said Atwood. "Now, this has happened before, but it was back in the 1970s when President Nixon was in office and Henry Kissinger was both Secretary of State and National Security Adviser for two years."
US Supreme Court green-lights Donald Trump’s restrictions on asylum seekers
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed asylum restrictions by President Donald Trump's administration to take effect, preventing most Central American migrants from applying at the US border.
The top court stayed a decision by a lower court two days earlier that had blocked the restrictions, which require migrants seeking asylum in the United States to make their request in a country along their route.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissenting from the Supreme Court's decision, wrote that: "Once again the Executive Branch has issued a rule that seeks to upend longstanding practices regarding refugees who seek shelter from persecution."