Trump is ‘less focused’ and obsessed with ‘vengeance’ as impeachment threat grows: CNN’s Acosta

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” White House Correspondent Jim Acosta analyzed how President Donald Trump is reacting to the quickly snowballing impeachment investigation against his attempt to pressure Ukraine into helping him smear former Vice President Joe Biden.

“President Trump is raging out after the release of the whistleblower complaint and expanding Ukraine investigation, suggesting at a private breakfast that the person who told the whistleblower what Mr. Trump was up to amounted to a spy who should be punished, quote, ‘like in the old days,'” said Acosta. “A source close to the president told me he appears to be lacking in focus, more distracted as he becomes more consumed by the whistleblower complaint. Up against a mounting crisis for his administration, president Trump is throwing punches in almost every direction, taking aim at Democrats running the whistleblower hearing up on Capitol Hill.”

“It’s a disgrace to our country,” said Trump in a clip. “It’s another witch hunt. Here we go again. And I have to put up with Adam Schiff on an absolutely perfect phone call.”

“The president is also sounding like he wants vengeance, lashing out at a private breakfast, demanding to know who tipped off the whistleblower, saying that President Trump asked for President Zelensky’s help in the 2020 election. President Trump has been described as less focused, not really coming to grips with what’s happening. Adam Schiff brushed off the attacks.”

“I’m always flattered when I’m attacked by one of the president’s character. Thank you,” said Schiff sarcastically in another clip.

“The complaint is damning, not just for the president, but potentially for White House aides,” added Acosta. “Not only did the whistleblower say Mr. Trump’s actions posed risks to U.S. national security … White House aides were worried they were being asked to cover Mr. Trump’s acts, quote, ‘There’s already a discussion ongoing with White House lawyers about how to treat the call, with witnesses retelling that they witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain.'”

