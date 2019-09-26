Trump is ‘mobbing up foreign policy’ because he’s ‘too weak’ to win re-election fair and square: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace

On Thursday, as the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine and his delay of foreign aid to pressure them to help smear former Vice President Joe Biden was finally made public, MSNBC anchor and former George W. Bush Communications Director Nicolle Wallace laid into the president on “Morning Joe.”

“In foreign aid, I was never in a meeting in the White House where there weren’t — every stakeholder was around the table when you’re talking about military aid or foreign aid,” said Wallace. “The idea that the president could move around military aid without getting caught — it’s the hubris.”

“And you go back to what this story is about. It’s so simple,” she continued. “This is what James Comey said to George Stephanopoulos in his first interview: ‘It was like walking in and sitting down with the family.’ This is Donald Trump mobbing up foreign policy. End of the story. This is Donald Trump, too weak to win re-election on his own, asking the leader of Ukraine to bury Joe Biden for him.”

“This is the simplest, ugliest most Trumpian story of the entire Trump era,” she added.

